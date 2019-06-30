< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 30 2019 07:44AM Posted Jun 30 2019 01:17PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 30 2019 07:44AM CDT data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/The_first_Democratic_debate_What_s_Your__0_7457691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/The_first_Democratic_debate_What_s_Your__0_7457691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/The_first_Democratic_debate_What_s_Your__0_7457691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/The_first_Democratic_debate_What_s_Your__0_7457691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/The_first_Democratic_debate_What_s_Your__0_7457691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415558741-415535741" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/The_first_Democratic_debate_What_s_Your__0_7457691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/The_first_Democratic_debate_What_s_Your__0_7457691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/The_first_Democratic_debate_What_s_Your__0_7457691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/The_first_Democratic_debate_What_s_Your__0_7457691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/The_first_Democratic_debate_What_s_Your__0_7457691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415558741" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino,media consultant; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Leal,co-chair Latino PAC; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate; Charles Blain,Director of Urban Reform; join Greg Groogan talking about impressions from the first round of Democratic presidential candidates debates.</p> <p> </p> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) June 30, 2019 </p> <p>Democrats don't seem ready to move past arguing about Joe Biden's lengthy political record, particularly on civil rights, after the first round of presidential debates showed the fragile nature of being perceived as an early front-runner in the 2020 race.</p> <p>The former vice president is facing criticism from the two black candidates in the contest - Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey.</p> <p>On the Sunday news shows, the party chairman, Tom Perez, came to Biden's defense, but Booker said Biden has shown an "inability to talk candidly about the mistakes he made."</p> <p>Biden was pressed by Harris during Thursday night's debate over his stance on busing. Biden defended his lengthy career and cited his commitment to civil rights.</p> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) June 28, 2019 The Democratic Party is in no mood for a coronation.</p> <p>Joe Biden stepped onto the debate stage Thursday night as a front runner by default more than depth of support, and walked away with a more fragile standing atop the sprawling Democratic field. His rivals showed little deference to the former vice president and longtime senator - a Democratic elder statesman who has cast himself as the rightful heir to the legacy of Barack Obama, the president he spent eight years serving alongside.</p> <p>The questions surrounding Biden's viability are a proxy for the broader debate among Democrats about the best path to defeat President Donald Trump, and about the future of a party that has been trying to reconcile for a generation the role that government should play in American life.</p> <p>Can a moderate like Biden attract some of the white, working class voters who abandoned Democrats for Trump in 2016 or should the party embrace the energy of its left flank and tap a progressive, like Sens. Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders, who are pressing for sweeping government intervention in the economy? Are Biden's decades of experience in Washington an antidote to Trump, who took office having never served in government, or would a fresher face, such as California Sen. Kamala Harris , help Democrats ramp up general election turnout among young voters and minorities?</p> <p>This week's back-to-back debates did little to answer which course Democratic voters will take when primary contests begin early next year. But the face-offs did thrust the divisions within the party into the spotlight, as candidates swapped many of the niceties that have governed the primary's early months for pointed and sometimes personal attacks.</p> <p>It's no surprise that Biden, who has led early polling since jumping into the race in April, found himself a frequent target. Yet the breadth of the critiques - taking aim at his age, his style of governing, his policy positions and his views on race - were at times breathtaking. Biden alternated between forceful defenses of his record and stumbling answers that suggested he wasn't fully prepared for the intensity of the attacks.</p> <p>The debate's enduring exchange came when Harris challenged Biden over his past opposition to school busing and recent statements about working with segregationists. Harris, a former prosecutor who would be the first black woman elected president, wove her own personal history into her blistering critique of Biden's words and actions.</p> <p>"Vice President Biden, I do not believe you are a racist, and I agree with you, when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground," Harris said. "But I also believe - and it's personal - it was actually hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country."</p> <p>Candidates also challenged Biden's record as a dealmaker during his tenure as vice president, jabbing at both a source of pride for Biden and one of his stated qualifications for the presidency. Rep. Eric Swalwell, one of the youngest candidates in the race, repeatedly called on the 76-year-old to "pass the torch" to a new generation.</p> <p>"I'm still hanging onto that torch," Biden shot back.</p> <p>To some Democrats, Biden still remains a safe choice to take on Trump, a president the party views as an existential threat to American democracy. With his centrist policy positions and everyman stylings, Biden is seen as a candidate who can win back some of the working class voters who were drawn to Trump and helped tip Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in the Republican's favor in 2016. He also has deep ties with black voters, a crucial Democratic constituency, particularly after spending eight years as Obama's No. 2.</p> <p>Other Democrats argue the country and the party have changed dramatically, even in the two-and-a-half years since Obama and Biden left the White House. Liberal Democrats, including Warren and Sanders, are unabashedly embracing costly, big government programs to address economic inequality, climate change and health care costs. Sanders went so far as to concede that his "Medicare For All" program would increase taxes on middle class Americans, though he argued their health care costs would be lower.</p> <p>A historic number of women and minorities are agitating to take control of an increasingly diverse party. Some candidates, including 37-year-old South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, are openly calling for Democrats to embrace a new generation of leaders.</p> <p>Democrats have tested versions of these political propositions in recent decades. Facing unpopular incumbent President George W. Bush in 2004, Democrats went with a seasoned centrist, Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry, who would lose the general election. In 2016, the party establishment, and ultimately voters, rallied around Hillary Clinton - a secretary of state, senator and first lady of unmatched experience, who was nevertheless defeated by Trump.</p> <p>In contrast, Obama surged to the presidency at age 47 and with less than two years in the Senate on his resume, buoyed by historic turnout among younger voters and African Americans. Another young Democrat, Bill Clinton, rode a call for generational change to the top of the 1992 primary field and two terms in the White House.</p> <p>In the Trump era, where so many norms have been upended, political history may be an imperfect guide as Democrats weigh their options in the 2020 race. This week's debates may not have offered any answers, but the party's choices were never clearer.</p> <p>__</p> <p>Editor's Note: Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace has covered the White House and politics for the AP since 2007</p> <p>LOS ANGELES (AP) June 28, 2019 NBC says round two of the Democratic presidential debate was the party's most-watched ever.</p> <p>Based on Nielsen figures out Friday, the event including early front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders averaged 18.1 million viewers across NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.</p> <p>That topped the previous Democratic debate audience high of 15.5 million for an October 2015 event, which included eventual nominee Hillary Clinton.</p> <p>Viewership for that debate was previously estimated at 15.8 million.</p> <p>Neither of this week's debates approached the audience for the first 2016 GOP primary debate, with newcomer Donald Trump driving curiosity. It drew nearly 24 million viewers on Fox News Channel.</p> <p>The pair of Democratic debates, the first of the 2020 campaign, split a field of 20 contenders into two groups.</p> <p>A headline-making exchange Thursday involved former Vice President Biden and Sen. 