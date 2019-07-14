< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Former city council member Sue Lovell has joined the Houston mayoral race, Greg Groogan talks with her about the decision to run and what she has to offer the city if she is elected.

More information about Sue Lovell

Currently, there are 9 candidates running against Mayor Sylvester Turner in the 2019 Mayoral election, here are links to their websites.

Mayor Sylvester Turner

Tony Buzbee

Bill King

Dwight Boykins

Demetria Smith

Kendall Baker

Derrick Broze

Anton Dowls

Naoufal Houjami More You Decide Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_062319_1561307088255.png_7433873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_062319_1561307088255.png_7433873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_062319_1561307088255.png_7433873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_062319_1561307088255.png_7433873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_062319_1561307088255.png_7433873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Trump calls on GOP to oppose House condemnation of tweets

By FOX 26 Houston staff

Posted Jul 16 2019 03:50PM CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump called on fellow Republicans Tuesday to stick with him, "not show weakness" and oppose a House resolution condemning his tweets that urged four Democratic congresswomen of color to return to their countries. His comments, he insisted, "were NOT Racist."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell broke two days of silence about Trump's insults, agreeing that Trump is not a racist but mildly admonishing him as well.

The Kentucky Republican said that "from the president to the speaker to the freshman members of the House," leaders should follow the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's dictum of attacking ideas, not the people who espouse them. His comments, he insisted, "were NOT Racist."</p><p>Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell broke two days of silence about Trump's insults, agreeing that Trump is not a racist but mildly admonishing him as well.</p><p>The Kentucky Republican said that "from the president to the speaker to the freshman members of the House," leaders should follow the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's dictum of attacking ideas, not the people who espouse them.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/mayoral-city-council-hopefuls-attend-forum-to-discuss-houston-s-animal-overpopulation" title="Mayoral, city council hopefuls attend forum to discuss Houston's animal overpopulation" data-articleId="418418356" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/15/Houston_PetSet_holds_candidate_forum_0_7524881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/15/Houston_PetSet_holds_candidate_forum_0_7524881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/15/Houston_PetSet_holds_candidate_forum_0_7524881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/15/Houston_PetSet_holds_candidate_forum_0_7524881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/15/Houston_PetSet_holds_candidate_forum_0_7524881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Randy Wallace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div Mayoral, city council hopefuls attend forum to discuss Houston's animal overpopulation

By Randy Wallace, FOX 26 News

Posted Jul 16 2019 09:40AM CDT

Houston has such a huge problem when it comes to the overpopulation of stray animals, it's become a big political issue.

Monday night the nonprofit group Houston PetSet held a forum for mayoral candidates and some city council hopefuls.

The event was called "A Conversation for the Animals." says ‘if you're not happy here, you can leave'" data-articleId="418240917" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Trump_stands_by_incendiary_tweets_agains_0_7524809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Trump_stands_by_incendiary_tweets_agains_0_7524809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Trump_stands_by_incendiary_tweets_agains_0_7524809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Trump_stands_by_incendiary_tweets_agains_0_7524809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Trump digs in on incendiary tweets against lawmakers, says 'if you're not happy here, you can leave'

By Amy Lieu

Posted Jul 15 2019 12:20PM CDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 08:48PM CDT

President Trump was unbowed by criticism of his incendiary tweets against four U.S. congresswomen of color, saying, "If you're not happy here, then you can leave."

Trump said Monday at the White House, "If you're not happy in the U.S., if you're complaining all the time, very simply, you can leave, you can leave right now."

"These are people who hate our country," Trump added. not happy here, then you can leave.”</p><p>Trump said Monday at the White House, "If you're not happy in the U.S., if you're complaining all the time, very simply, you can leave, you can leave right now."</p><p>“These are people who hate our country,” Trump added.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 