<header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430860390" data-article-version="1.0">Senate votes against emergency border declaration - What's Your Point?</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-430860390" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Senate votes against emergency border declaration - What's Your Point?&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/you-decide/senate-votes-against-emergency-border-declaration-what-s-your-point-" data-title="Senate votes against emergency border declaration - What's Your Point?" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/you-decide/senate-votes-against-emergency-border-declaration-what-s-your-point-" addthis:title="Senate votes against emergency border declaration - What's Your Point?"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 08:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-430860390"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 01:52PM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/29/The_border_wall_discussion_0_7680334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/29/The_border_wall_discussion_0_7680334_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/29/The_border_wall_discussion_0_7680334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/29/The_border_wall_discussion_0_7680334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/29/The_border_wall_discussion_0_7680334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430860390-430714281" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/29/The_border_wall_discussion_0_7680334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/29/The_border_wall_discussion_0_7680334_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/29/The_border_wall_discussion_0_7680334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/29/The_border_wall_discussion_0_7680334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/29/The_border_wall_discussion_0_7680334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430860390" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - This week the U.S. Senate approved a resolution calling for the end of President Trump's emergency declaration on the U.S. border, in a 54-41 vote. this week's panel joins Greg Groogan in a discussion about immigration and funding the border wall.</p> <p>On the panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law.</p> <p> </p> <p>Three contracts have been awarded to build about 65 miles of new border wall in Texas.</p> <p>The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says the wall will be constructed in the Rio Grande Valley in Starr, Hidalgo and Cameron Counties.</p> <p>The border wall system will include an 18-30 foot tall steel bollard wall, all-weather roads, lighting, enforcement cameras, and other related technology. Construction is expected to start next year and will take place in locations where no barriers currently exist.</p> <p>The contract for 21 miles of new border wall in Starr County was awarded to Southern Border Constructors for the base contract amount of $120,412,400. The total contract value, including options, is $257,808,800.</p> <p>The same company was awarded the contract to build approximately 22 miles of new border wall in Starr and Hidalgo Counties for the base contract amount of $110,022,700. The total contract value, including options, is $258,085,400.</p> <p>Gibraltar-Caddell Joint Venture will build an additional 22 miles of border wall in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties. The base contract amount for that contract is for $155,269,992. The total contract value, including options, is $296,709,805.</p> <p>The CBP says the projects are not part of President Trump's emergency declaration and Pentagon funding is not being used.</p> <p>The Rio Grande Valley is the busiest sector for border patrol agents and 40 percent of apprehensions of people entering the country illegally happen in that area.</p> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - The Democratic-controlled House made a second attempt Friday to overturn President Donald Trump's use of emergency powers to raid military base projects such as schools and target ranges to pay for his long-promised border fence.</p> <p>The 236-174 vote sent the legislation to Trump, who is sure to veto it just as he killed a similar measure in March.</p> <p>The Senate passed the measure last week with about a dozen veteran Republican lawmakers rebuking Trump.</p> <p>Friday's vote was different because it followed the recent release by the administration of a list of 127 military construction projects totaling $3.6 billion that will be canceled to pay for the border wall, including numerous projects in GOP districts and states.</p> <p>His supporters said Trump is justified in grabbing the money to defend a porous southern border and said Democrats were wasting their time.</p> <p>Democrats countered that Trump is trampling on Congress' power of the purse and warned the White House that Trump won't get funding to replace the money taken from military projects.</p> <p>"The administration's decision also dishonors the Constitution by negating its most fundamental principle, the separation of powers," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. "It's an assault on our power of the purse."</p> <p>Only 11 Republicans broke with Trump on the vote.</p> <p>"This is all about politics, making sure we have an open border," said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. "What we are seeing today is nothing more than political theatre."</p> <p>"The president chose his wall over our national security and the needs of our service members and their families," said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y. "We will not give this president a blank check by backfilling these projects. 