- This week the U.S. Senate approved a resolution calling for the end of President Trump's emergency declaration on the U.S. border, in a 54-41 vote. this week's panel joins Greg Groogan in a discussion about immigration and funding the border wall.

On the panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Three contracts have been awarded to build about 65 miles of new border wall in Texas.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says the wall will be constructed in the Rio Grande Valley in Starr, Hidalgo and Cameron Counties.

The border wall system will include an 18-30 foot tall steel bollard wall, all-weather roads, lighting, enforcement cameras, and other related technology. Construction is expected to start next year and will take place in locations where no barriers currently exist.

The contract for 21 miles of new border wall in Starr County was awarded to Southern Border Constructors for the base contract amount of $120,412,400. The total contract value, including options, is $257,808,800.

The same company was awarded the contract to build approximately 22 miles of new border wall in Starr and Hidalgo Counties for the base contract amount of $110,022,700. The total contract value, including options, is $258,085,400.

Gibraltar-Caddell Joint Venture will build an additional 22 miles of border wall in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties. The base contract amount for that contract is for $155,269,992. The total contract value, including options, is $296,709,805.

The CBP says the projects are not part of President Trump's emergency declaration and Pentagon funding is not being used.

The Rio Grande Valley is the busiest sector for border patrol agents and 40 percent of apprehensions of people entering the country illegally happen in that area.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Democratic-controlled House made a second attempt Friday to overturn President Donald Trump's use of emergency powers to raid military base projects such as schools and target ranges to pay for his long-promised border fence.

The 236-174 vote sent the legislation to Trump, who is sure to veto it just as he killed a similar measure in March.

The Senate passed the measure last week with about a dozen veteran Republican lawmakers rebuking Trump.

Friday's vote was different because it followed the recent release by the administration of a list of 127 military construction projects totaling $3.6 billion that will be canceled to pay for the border wall, including numerous projects in GOP districts and states.

His supporters said Trump is justified in grabbing the money to defend a porous southern border and said Democrats were wasting their time.

Democrats countered that Trump is trampling on Congress' power of the purse and warned the White House that Trump won't get funding to replace the money taken from military projects.

"The administration's decision also dishonors the Constitution by negating its most fundamental principle, the separation of powers," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. "It's an assault on our power of the purse."

Only 11 Republicans broke with Trump on the vote.

"This is all about politics, making sure we have an open border," said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. "What we are seeing today is nothing more than political theatre."

"The president chose his wall over our national security and the needs of our service members and their families," said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y. "We will not give this president a blank check by backfilling these projects. Terminating the president's fake national emergency declaration is the only way to restore the 127 projects whose funding he stole."