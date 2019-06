This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino – media consultant, Carmen Roe – Houston attorney, Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Mustafa Tameez – Democratic consultant and FOX 26 political contributor, Muchelle Byington – conservative attorney, Keir Murray – Democratic strategist talk about Joe Biden and the 2020 presidential campaign.

Joe Biden, the early frontrunner in the crowded race to be the democratic choice for president was in Houston last week to talk to members of the Houston Federation of Teachers. In addition to higher educator pay, Biden pledged more counselors, nurses and social workers, resources he's bankroll by tripling federal funding for Title One schools.

The former vice-president currently holds an 18 point lead over his closest competitor. Senator Bernie Sanders.