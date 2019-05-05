< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Prop B Mediation fails - What's Your Point?

Posted May 05 2019 12:19PM CDT Video Posted May 05 2019 07:36AM CDT style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines405073695' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/home/no-resolution-reached-in-prop-b-mediation"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/12/vlcsnap-00157_1555111220947_7102089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>No resolution reached in Prop B mediation</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/layoff-notices-sent-out-to-220-houston-firefighters"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/30/hfd%20layoffs_1556662772044.JPG_7189764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Layoff notices sent out to 220 HFD firefighters</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/firefighters-union-wants-clarity-on-demotions-as-a-result-of-prop-b"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/21/firefighters_1555905475822_7138194_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Firefighters union wants clarity on demotions</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/ethics-panel-meets-to-discuss-how-council-handled-prop-b"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/29/vlcsnap-2019-04-29-19h13m08s28_1556583211270_7185867_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Ethics panel discusses how Council handled Prop B</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/city-council-votes-to-layoff-220-firefighters-to-pay-for-prop-b"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/24/vlcsnap-2019-04-24-19h35m01s66_1556152521887_7166409_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>City council votes to layoff 220 firefighters</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mediation-begins-between-city-police-and-firefighters-over-prop-b"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/22/vlcsnap-2019-04-22-17h53m12s94_1555973664749_7142164_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Court ordered mediation begins in Prop B battle</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/city-hpou-hpffa-agree-on-mediator-in-proposition-b-case"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/18/Firefighter%20Pay%20Dispute%20CHIP_1555623405825.jpg_7127536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>City, HPOU, HPFFA agree on mediator in Prop B case</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/how-much-do-houstonians-know-about-prop-b-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/21/firefighters_1555905475822_7138194_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>How much do Houstonians know about Prop B?</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/houston-city-council-could-vote-on-firefighter-layoffs"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/02/23/vlcsnap-2018-02-23-18h09m26s611_1519431035269_4999654_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Mayor releases financial information</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/firefighters-submit-proposal-to-phase-in-prop-b-if-city-agrees-to-forgo-layoffs"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/12/vlcsnap-2019-04-12-13h45m44s81_1555094750189_7100747_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Firefighters, mayor meet to discuss Prop B</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/houston-fire-chief-addresses-prop-b-dispute-with-solutions"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/09/vlcsnap-2019-04-09-19h44m35s249_1554857357563_7084534_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Houston fire chief addresses Prop B dispute</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/houston-fire-chief-speaks-out-about-implementing-prop-b"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/08/Fire_chief_speaks_out_about_implementing_0_7078927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Fire chief speaks out about implementing Prop B</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino – media consultant, Jacquie Baly- conservative commentator, Carmen Roe – Houston Attorney, Ben Streusand – conservative commentator, “Three Amigos”, KSEV Radio, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host join Greg Groogan to discuss the stand-off which has smothered city government for almost a year.</p> <p> </p> <p>After three failed Proposition B mediation meetings, tensions seem worse than ever between Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Firefighters Union President Marty Lancton.</p> <p>Mayor Turner said Friday he is moving forward with implementing Prop B, issuing paychecks to firefighters next week, but not without layoffs, demotions, and a reduction from four shifts to three.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/layoff-notices-sent-out-to-220-houston-firefighters">Read More about the Layoff notices that were sent on April 30,2019.</a></p> <p>“It is unfortunate that many many firefighters will be receiving big checks because of Proposition B, while others will be looking for new jobs,” said Turner.</p> <p>Turner held a press conference Friday morning, after the Prop B mediator declared negotiations between the city and the firefighters union at an impasse.<a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/no-resolution-reached-in-prop-b-mediation">http://www.fox26houston.com/home/no-resolution-reached-in-prop-b-mediation</a></p> <p>“This month, May the 10th, firefighters will be issued lump sum checks for January first through the first part of May, totaling about $31 million,” said Turner.</p> <p>Lancton says the mayor refuses to fill out four pages that would provide key financial information about police officers and would prove the firefighters are getting pay parity with police.</p> <p>“If he is supposed to be paying these firefighters in accordance with the law next week, why is he not filling out very basic information?” Lancton asked.</p> <p>“We do not fill out charts, but the other things you have to bear in mind, part of this offer is to give the firefighters union a block amount of funding,” said Turner. “They can place the dollars anywhere they want to.”</p> <p>Block funding is part of the three and a half year phase-in offer the mayor says he made unsuccessfully in the final mediation meeting Thursday.</p> <p>“Three and a half year phase-in with no layoffs—that is what I’ve agreed to, but the response now is still no,” said Turner.</p> <p>“He didn’t tell you that he demanded that we agree to declare Proposition B unconstitutional,” said Lancton. “He didn’t tell you that he demanded three shifts. He didn’t tell you that he asked for more concessions. He didn’t tell you a lot of stuff.”</p> <p>The mayor spelled out details of the three and a half year phase-in proposal in a letter to City Council and City Controller Friday. It shows firefighter pay raises would only last for 4.5 years.</p> <p>Proposition B was passed by voters without a termination date.</p> <p>“They’re asking the city to agree that Proposition B continues to live forever,” said Turner of the firefighters union’s demands. “That is certainly new.”</p> <p>Lancton sent Turner a new proposal for a four-year phase-in plan Friday morning. </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9931_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9931"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"You Decide" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"416479" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More You Decide Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/you-decide/2020-contender-gillibrand-angling-for-votes-in-the-bayou-city-what-s-your-point-" title="2020 contender Gillibrand angling for votes in the Bayou City- What's Your Point?" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/Kirsten_Gillibrand_Campaigns_in_Houston_0_7219982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/Kirsten_Gillibrand_Campaigns_in_Houston_0_7219982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/Kirsten_Gillibrand_Campaigns_in_Houston_0_7219982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/Kirsten_Gillibrand_Campaigns_in_Houston_0_7219982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/Kirsten_Gillibrand_Campaigns_in_Houston_0_7219982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2020 contender Gillibrand angling for votes in the Bayou City- What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 12:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino – media consultant, Jacquie Baly- conservative commentator, Carmen Roe – Houston Attorney, Ben Streusand – conservative commentator, “Three Amigos”, KSEV Radio, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host talk about the 2020 campaign and candidate Kirsten Gillibrand, who recently visited Houston.</p><p>WASHINGTON (AP) - May 1, 2019 Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand has announced a plan to give every voter up to $600 in vouchers to donate to a spate of federal candidates.</p><p>But those candidates accepting such contributions would have to forgo contributions larger than $200 per donor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/will-attorney-general-barr-hand-over-evidence-to-congress-monday-morning-what-s-your-point-" title="Will Attorney General Barr hand over evidence to Congress Monday morning- What's Your Point?" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/AG_Barr_Withholds_Mueller_Report_0_7220046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/AG_Barr_Withholds_Mueller_Report_0_7220046_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/AG_Barr_Withholds_Mueller_Report_0_7220046_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/AG_Barr_Withholds_Mueller_Report_0_7220046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/AG_Barr_Withholds_Mueller_Report_0_7220046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Will Attorney General Barr hand over evidence to Congress Monday morning- What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 12:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino – media consultant, Jacquie Baly- conservative commentator, Carmen Roe – Houston Attorney, Ben Streusand – conservative commentator, “Three Amigos”, KSEV Radio, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host talk about Barr, the Mueller report and what happens tomorrow when Attorney General William Barr grants house investigators access to evidence in the Mueller Report or chooses to accept a contempt of Congress charge.</p><p>WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats are splintered by calls to impeach President Donald Trump. But they have found another common enemy and an alternate political foil in Attorney General William Barr.</p><p>Calls for Barr's resignation erupted across the Democratic Party this week after he testified before the Senate and rebuffed the House twice, first by denying Democrats a full, unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, and then by skipping a hearing to review it. In response, Democrats threatened to hold Barr in criminal contempt of Congress - a lengthy legal process that could go on for months.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/mayoral-candidates-take-aim-at-turner-contributions-what-s-your-point" title="Mayoral candidates take aim at Turner contributions - What's Your Point" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/Mayor_Turner_Campaign_Contributions_Ques_0_7219894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/Mayor_Turner_Campaign_Contributions_Ques_0_7219894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/Mayor_Turner_Campaign_Contributions_Ques_0_7219894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/Mayor_Turner_Campaign_Contributions_Ques_0_7219894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/Mayor_Turner_Campaign_Contributions_Ques_0_7219894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mayoral candidates take aim at Turner contributions - What's Your Point</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 12:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee's new ad alleges corrupt pay-for-play practices in the Turner administration and then challenger Bill King called the mayor out for accepting thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the owners of Houston strip clubs. Mayor Turner says he's keeping the money and contends that on his watch, the city has become a national leader in the battle against human trafficking.</p><p>This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino – media consultant, Jacquie Baly- conservative commentator, Carmen Roe – Houston Attorney, Ben Streusand – conservative commentator, “Three Amigos”, KSEV Radio, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host join Greg Groogan to discuss latest statements from candidates vying for Turner's mayoral seat.</p><p>Read More about Houston strip club campaign contributions.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/you-decide/2020-contender-gillibrand-angling-for-votes-in-the-bayou-city-what-s-your-point-"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/Kirsten_Gillibrand_Campaigns_in_Houston_0_7219982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Kirsten_Gillibrand_Campaigns_in_Houston_0_20190505124815"/> </figure> <h3>2020 contender Gillibrand angling for votes in the Bayou City- What's Your Point?</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/you-decide/will-attorney-general-barr-hand-over-evidence-to-congress-monday-morning-what-s-your-point-"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/AG_Barr_Withholds_Mueller_Report_0_7220046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="AG_Barr_Withholds_Mueller_Report_0_20190505124516"/> </figure> <h3>Will Attorney General Barr hand over evidence to Congress Monday morning- What's Your Point?</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/you-decide/mayoral-candidates-take-aim-at-turner-contributions-what-s-your-point"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/Mayor_Turner_Campaign_Contributions_Ques_0_7219894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mayor_Turner_Campaign_Contributions_Ques_0_20190505124031"/> </figure> <h3>Mayoral candidates take aim at Turner contributions - What's Your Point</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/you-decide/prop-b-mediation-fails-what-s-your-point-"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/Prop_B_Mediation_Fails_0_7219978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Prop_B_Mediation_Fails_0_20190505123657"/> </figure> <h3>Prop B Mediation fails - What's Your Point?</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div 