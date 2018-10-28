President Trump's rally for Ted Cruz - What's Your Point?

Posted: Oct 28 2018 08:38AM CDT

Video Posted: Oct 28 2018 09:37AM CDT

Updated: Oct 28 2018 10:32AM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - President Donald Trump came to Houston and packed the Toyota Center in support of Senator Ted Cruz, earning a very public pledge of loyalty from his one time bitter rival.

This week's panel: Jessica Colon - Republican strategist, Nyanza Moore - progressive commentator and Houston attorney,  Vlad Davidiuk – Communication Chief, Harris Co. Republican Party,  Tony Diaz- Chicano educator and activist,  Tomaro Bell – Super Neighborhood leader, Bill King - businessman, columnist and former Kemah Mayor, discuss the rally and it's effect on Harris County voters

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston