President Trump's rally for Ted Cruz - What's Your Point?

- President Donald Trump came to Houston and packed the Toyota Center in support of Senator Ted Cruz, earning a very public pledge of loyalty from his one time bitter rival.

This week's panel: Jessica Colon - Republican strategist, Nyanza Moore - progressive commentator and Houston attorney, Vlad Davidiuk – Communication Chief, Harris Co. Republican Party, Tony Diaz- Chicano educator and activist, Tomaro Bell – Super Neighborhood leader, Bill King - businessman, columnist and former Kemah Mayor, discuss the rally and it's effect on Harris County voters