- This week's panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Carmen Roe, legal analyst and Houston attorney; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Anthony Graves, criminal justice advocate; talk about the recent financial disclosure report on State Senator Royce West.

Texas Senator Royce West is currently seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senator to take on Republican John Cornyn.

The Texas Tribune's Jay Root reports that financial disclosure requirements for Federal candidates triggered a level of transparency that uncovered millions of dollars worth of government contracts which have made Texas State Senator Royce West very wealthy. The Dallas lawmaker's list of clients include a vast array of public institutions over which the legislature has over-sight, and for whit it appropriates funding, including Houston ISD and Houston Metro