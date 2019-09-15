< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox26houston.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/ncaa-and-california-lawmakers-in-showdown-over-college-athletes-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NCAA and California lawmakers in showdown over college athletes - What's Your Point?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/ncaa-and-california-lawmakers-in-showdown-over-college-athletes-what-s-your-point-">NCAA and California lawmakers in showdown over college athletes - What's Your Point?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/harris-county-tax-hike-first-increase-in-20-years-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Harris County tax hike, first increase in 20 years - What's Your Point?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/harris-county-tax-hike-first-increase-in-20-years-what-s-your-point-">Harris County tax hike, first increase in 20 years - What's Your Point?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/mayoral-candidate-sue-lovell-in-the-hot-seat-what-s-your-point"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mayoral candidate Sue Lovell in the hot seat - What's Your Point"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/mayoral-candidate-sue-lovell-in-the-hot-seat-what-s-your-point">Mayoral candidate Sue Lovell in the hot seat - What's Your Point</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/recent-tv-ads-in-houston-s-mayoral-race-what-s-your-point"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Recent TV ads in Houston's Mayoral race- What's Your Point"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/recent-tv-ads-in-houston-s-mayoral-race-what-s-your-point">Recent TV ads in Houston's Mayoral race- What's Your Point</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/ncaa-and-california-lawmakers-in-showdown-over-college-athletes-what-s-your-point-">NCAA and California lawmakers in showdown over college athletes - What's Your Point?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/harris-county-tax-hike-first-increase-in-20-years-what-s-your-point-">Harris County tax hike, first increase in 20 years - What's Your Point?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/mayoral-candidate-sue-lovell-in-the-hot-seat-what-s-your-point">Mayoral candidate Sue Lovell in the hot seat - What's Your Point</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/recent-tv-ads-in-houston-s-mayoral-race-what-s-your-point">Recent TV ads in Houston's Mayoral race- What's Your Point</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/national-security-advisor-john-bolton-out-what-s-your-point-">National Security Advisor John Bolton out - What's Your Point?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/beto-o-rourke-taking-away-ar-15s-and-ak-47s-what-s-your-point-">Beto O'Rourke taking away AR-15s and AK-47s - What's Your Point?</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Gulf Coast Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/hurricane-toolbox">Hurricane Toolbox</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morningnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morningnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning News</a> <div id="drop-nav-morningnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/making-the-grade">Making the Grade</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it"> You're Clicking it</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/howie-mandel-wants-everyone-to-take-cholesterol-to-heart-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/Howie_Mandel_wants_everyone_to_take_chol_0_7654061_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Howie Mandel wants everyone to take cholesterol 'to heart'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/howie-mandel-wants-everyone-to-take-cholesterol-to-heart-">Howie Mandel wants everyone to take cholesterol 'to heart'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/i-am-life-ambassador-preston-branton"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/I_Am_Life_ambassador_Preston_Branton_0_7656063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="I am life ambassador Preston Branton"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/i-am-life-ambassador-preston-branton">I am life ambassador Preston Branton</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/university-students-discuss-the-big-issues-at-third-democratic-debate"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/University_students_discuss_the_big_issu_0_7656724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="University students discuss the big issues at third Democratic debate"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/university-students-discuss-the-big-issues-at-third-democratic-debate">University students discuss the big issues at third Democratic debate</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/power-couple-cooks-for-houstons-top-athletes"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/Houston_chef_feeds_top_athletes_like_DeA_0_7656717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Power couple cooks for Houston's top athletes"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/power-couple-cooks-for-houstons-top-athletes">Power couple cooks for Houston's top athletes</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sportsscoop" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports Scoop</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans & NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on Fox</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/dark-secrets">Dark Secrets</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/back-to-school">Back to School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/i-am-life">I am Life</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/tv-grid">Television Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-faceoff">FOX Faceoff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var National Security Advisor John Bolton out - What's Your Point? addthis:title="National Security Advisor John Bolton out - What's Your Point?"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428896941.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428896941");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_428896941_428888403_126636"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428896941_428888403_126636";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428888403","video":"605227","title":"John%20Bolton%20out","caption":"John%20Bolton%20out","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F15%2FJohn_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F15%2FJohn_Bolton_out_605227_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663163070%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D_MmLaBjeFtTyPLz6Uig-hLuZ1HI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/you_decide&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fyou-decide%2Fhttp%3A%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fyou-decide%2Fnational-security-advisor-john-bolton-out-what-s-your-point-"}},"createDate":"Sep 15 2019 08:44AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428896941_428888403_126636",video:"605227",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"John%2520Bolton%2520out",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_605227_1800.mp4?Expires=1663163070&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=_MmLaBjeFtTyPLz6Uig-hLuZ1HI",eventLabel:"John%20Bolton%20out-428888403",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/you_decide&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fyou-decide%2Fhttp%3A%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fyou-decide%2Fnational-security-advisor-john-bolton-out-what-s-your-point-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Sep 15 2019 11:43AM CDT
Video Posted Sep 15 2019 08:44AM CDT data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428896941-428888388" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428896941" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON HOUSTON (FOX 26) - This week's panel; Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Jacquie Baly, UH Downtown Political Science Professor; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal and political analyst; discuss the departure of John Bolton as National Security Advisor.

Some world hot spots see possible openings in Bolton firing Associated Press, September 15, 2019

In the world's hot spots from Iran to North Korea - and even among allies - some see opportunity in President Donald Trump's firing of his national security adviser, John Bolton.

The hawkish Bolton repeatedly pushed Trump toward using military force and sanctions to accomplish the administration's foreign policy goals.

With him now gone, what could this mean for the U.S. around the world? Here's what Associated Press journalists see as possibilities.</p> <p>IRAN</p> <p>Perhaps no country drew Bolton's ire more than Iran and its Shiite theocracy. Bolton famously wrote an op-ed in the run-up to its nuclear deal headlined: "To Stop Iran's Bomb, Bomb Iran." In a speech to an Iranian exile group last year, he vowed, "Before 2019, we here will celebrate in Tehran!"</p> <p>Bolton's firing made the front pages of Iranian newspapers across the political spectrum, leading many to think there may be a chance for diplomacy to ease heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington. A possible meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has been floated for the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York later this month.</p> <p>NORTH KOREA:</p> <p>Bolton's firing came days after North Korea conveyed a willingness to restart nuclear talks with the U.S. in late September.</p> <p>North Korea long expressed disdain for Bolton, calling him a "warmonger" and "defective human product" who glorified regime change and pre-emptive strikes.</p> <p>On Wednesday, Trump went so far as to accuse Bolton of scaring North Korean leader Kim Jong Un away from negotiations by mentioning the "Libya model" last year in discussing what an agreement to denuclearize North Korea might look like. Libya's Moammar Gadhafi was overthrown and killed in 2011 after renouncing weapons of mass destruction.</p> <p>Trump said Kim wanted "nothing to do with John Bolton." And the president said he didn't blame the North Korean leader for being upset.</p> <p>Still, "the change of one adviser is unlikely to dramatically alter the course of U.S. policy," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at South Korea's Ewha Womans University.</p> <p>AFGHANISTAN</p> <p>The U.S. under Trump has been trying to negotiate an end to the fighting in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history. Both U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have been strong proponents of dealing with the Taliban, something Bolton opposed loudly, and that contributed to his firing.</p> <p>Early this week, Trump canceled a meeting at Camp David with Taliban and Afghan leaders just when a deal seemed to be at hand. He said the talks were "dead."</p> <p>But it seems unlikely that Khalilzad will give up on the deal after a year spent crisscrossing the Middle East and wrangling with Pakistan, Russia and China to get them on board. That fight has been made easier by Bolton's departure.</p> <p>ISRAEL</p> <p>Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu included, has largely kept quiet on Bolton, who shared their concerns about Iran and other regional issues. The Jewish state has called for sanctions to continue on Tehran and is probably worried about the possibility of a direct Trump-Rouhani meeting.</p> <p>RUSSIA</p> <p>Bolton never minced words on Russia, once saying Moscow's meddling in the 2016 election was "a true act of war." He also supported the Ukrainian government in its fight against pro-Russian separatists. And he called for tougher sanctions on Russia, even as Trump sought a better relationship with President Vladimir Putin.</p> <p>Perhaps tongue-in-cheek, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Bolton's resignation is "Americans' business that we are not going to meddle with."</p> <p>Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists that while he found Bolton "a very good companion," he also had "an abrupt style, relying on use of force."</p> <p>Without Bolton, Trump will continue his outreach to Russia.</p> <p>VENEZUELA</p> <p>Bolton was a leading figure in the Trump administration in pressing for Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro to step down so that U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido could assume power. Last month Bolton announced a fresh round of hard-hitting sanctions.</p> <p>Bolton in February tweeted that Maduro and his top advisers should retire to "a nice beach somewhere far away from Venezuela," later warning in an interview that it could be a beach area more like Guantanamo.</p> <p>A number of Venezuelan officials have been surprisingly mum. But given Trump's own floating of the possibility of using military force in Venezuela, it is unclear whether Bolton's absence will signal any softening of his approach.</p> <p>A tweet from Trump on Thursday seemed to indicate it wouldn't lead to a softening. "In fact, my views on Venezuela, and especially Cuba, were far stronger than those of John Bolton. He was holding me back!" the president said.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Associated Press writers Tong-hyung Kim in Seoul; Nataliya Vasilyeva in Moscow; Kathy Gannon in Islamabad; Aron Heller in Jerusalem; Joshua Goodman in Bogota, Colombia; Jon Gambrell in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and Scott Smith in Caracas, Venezuela, contributed to this report.</p> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly forced out John Bolton, his hawkish national security adviser with whom he had strong disagreements on Iran, Afghanistan and a cascade of other global challenges.</p> <p>The sudden shake-up marked the latest departure of a prominent voice of dissent from the president's inner circle, as Trump has grown less accepting of advice contrary to his instincts. It also comes at a trying moment for Trump on the world stage, weeks ahead of the United Nations General Assembly and as the president faces pressing decisions on difficult foreign policy issues.</p> <p>Tensions between Bolton, Trump's third national security adviser, and other officials have flared in recent months over influence in the president's orbit and how to manage his desire to negotiate with some of the world's most unsavory actors. Since joining the administration in the spring of last year, Bolton has espoused skepticism about the president's whirlwind rapprochement with North Korea, and recently has become a vocal internal critic of potential talks between Trump and leaders of Iran and Afghanistan's Taliban.</p> <p>Bolton also broke with Trump with his vocal condemnation of Russia's global aggressions, and last year he masterminded a quiet campaign inside the administration and with allies abroad to persuade Trump to keep U.S. forces in Syria to counter the remnants of the Islamic State and Iranian influence in the region. Bolton's maneuvering at the time contrasted with former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' decision to instead resign over Trump's December withdrawal announcement, which has been effectively reversed.</p> <p>On Twitter Tuesday, Trump and Bolton offered opposing accounts on the adviser's less-than-friendly departure, final shots for what had been a fractious relationship almost from the start.</p> <p>Trump tweeted that he told Bolton Monday night his services were no longer needed at the White House and Bolton submitted his resignation Tuesday morning. Bolton responded in a tweet of his own that he offered to resign Monday "and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow.'"</p> <p>Trump explained that he had "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions as national security adviser, "as did others in the administration."</p> <p>Bolton's letter of resignation, dated Tuesday, was only two sentences long. He wrote: "Dear Mr. President, I hereby resign, effective immediately, as assistant to the president for national security affairs. Thank you for having afforded me this opportunity to serve our country." He signed the letter "Sincerely, John R. Bolton."</p> <p>South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who had been traveling with Trump Monday, said reports of Bolton's opposition to a now-scrapped weekend meeting with the Taliban at Camp David were a "bridge too far" for Trump.</p> <p>And one Republican familiar with the disagreements between Trump and Bolton said the adviser's opposition to a possible meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was a precipitating factor. French President Emmanuel Macron has been trying to broker such a meeting, possibly on the sidelines of the upcoming U.N. General Assembly, in hopes of salvaging the international Iran nuclear deal from which Trump withdrew.</p> <p>"There were many times that Ambassador Bolton and I disagreed. That's to be sure," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Tuesday. He added that Trump has been clear that he is willing to meet with Rouhani "with no preconditions."</p> <p>Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who appeared with Pompeo at the White House, volunteered, "The president's view of the Iraq war and Ambassador Bolton's was very different."</p> <p>A former Bush administration official, Bolton has championed hawkish foreign policy views dating back to the Reagan administration and became a household name over his vociferous support for the Iraq war as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under George W. Bush. Trump initially supported the 2003 U.S. invasion, but subsequently became a vocal critic.</p> <p>The Iranian government hailed Bolton's departure, and spokesman Ali Rabiei said it might pave the way for warmer relations. "By dismissal of the biggest supporter of war and economic terrorism, the White House will face less barrier to understand realities of Iran," he said in a tweet. Tehran calls the U.S. sanctions on Iran "economic terrorism."</p> <p>Pompeo said, "I don't think any leader around the world should make any assumption that because some one of us departs that President Trump's foreign policy will change in a material way."</p> <p>Bolton's well-known foreign policy views and harsh rhetoric for U.S. foes had turned him into a convenient boogeyman for the likes of North Korea and Iran, which have assailed him in the media.</p> <p>His ouster came as a surprise to many in the White House. Just an hour before Trump's tweet, the press office announced that Bolton would join Pompeo and Mnuchin in a briefing on an executive order expanding ways to counter terrorism. He did not.</p> <p>As pressure has mounted amid global troubles and signs of an economic slowdown at home, Trump has increasingly favored aides who are willing to defend him on television. Bolton was tentatively booked to appear on a pair of Sunday talk shows in late August but backed out, saying he was not comfortable with some of the administration's plans, and that drew the president's ire, according to a White House official not authorized to discuss private conversations</p> <p>Bolton and his National Security Council staff were also viewed warily by some in the White House who saw them as more attuned to their own agendas than the president's - and some administration aides have accused Bolton's staff of being behind leaks of information embarrassing to Trump.</p> <p>He was always an unlikely pick to be Trump's third national security adviser, with a world view seemingly ill-fit to the president's isolationist "America First" pronouncements. He briefly considered running for president in 2016, in part to make the case against the isolationism that Trump would come to embody.</p> <p>Still, Trump had admired Bolton for years, praising him on Twitter as far back as 2014. Trump had told allies he thought Bolton was "a killer" on television.</p> <p>Defending Bolton after Tuesday's announcement, a person close to him said they had been authorized to say one thing - that since he had been national security adviser there had been no "bad deals" on Iran, North Korea, Russia and Syria. The person, who did not divulge who had given the authorization, was not allowed to discuss the issue by name and spoke only on condition of anonymity.</p> <p>When asked to respond to the person's comment, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham smiled and told reporters, "Sounds like just somebody trying to protect him."</p> <p>Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said the turnover in the president's foreign policy team was a cause for worry.</p> <p>"John Bolton was the wrong choice and the silver lining to this instability is that there will be fewer people whispering war chants in the president's ear," said Murphy. "But no one of any quality is going to take a job in the nation's national security cabinet so long as everyone's head is permanently hovering slightly above the chopping block."</p> <p>But Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the GOP's 2012 nominee for president, bemoaned Bolton's ouster, calling it "an enormous loss for the country and for the administration."</p> <p>He added that "in decision making you want people who disagree and who offer a very different perspective."</p> <p>White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Charles Kupperman, the deputy national security adviser and a former Reagan administration official and defense contracting executive, would fill Bolton's role on an acting basis. Trump said he would name a replacement for Bolton next week.</p> <p>Bolton was named to the post in March 2018 after the departure of Army Gen. H.R. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"You Decide" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"416479" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More You Decide Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/you-decide/ncaa-and-california-lawmakers-in-showdown-over-college-athletes-what-s-your-point-" title="NCAA and California lawmakers in showdown over college athletes - What's Your Point?" data-articleId="428899105" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="College sports, revenue and the NCAA" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NCAA and California lawmakers in showdown over college athletes - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 12:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel; Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Jacquie Baly, UH Downtown Political Science Professor; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal and political analyst; alk about the recent change in California allowing college athletes to earn money through endorsements.</p><p>ASSOCIATED PRESS - September 12, 2019 Chalk one up for the "student athletes."</p><p>California is on the verge of striking a mortal blow to the system that's been sponging free labor off its "student athletes" for decades. The state is en route to approving a law that gives players a chance to make some money for playing games that entertain the masses and seem to make everyone rich except the players themselves.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/harris-county-tax-hike-first-increase-in-20-years-what-s-your-point-" title="Harris County tax hike, first increase in 20 years - What's Your Point?" data-articleId="428899204" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Harris county tax hike" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Harris County tax hike, first increase in 20 years - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 12:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel; Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Jacquie Baly, UH Downtown Political Science Professor; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal and political analyst; discuss the Harris County commissioners pushing through an 8% increase in property taxes, the first rate increase in 2 decades.</p><p> </p><p>HOUSTON (FOX26) September 11, 2019 Harris County commissioners plan to raise property taxes</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/mayoral-candidate-sue-lovell-in-the-hot-seat-what-s-your-point" title="Mayoral candidate Sue Lovell in the hot seat - What's Your Point" data-articleId="428898212" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sue Lovell  Houston mayoral candidate" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mayoral candidate Sue Lovell in the hot seat - What's Your Point</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 12:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Greg Groogan talks one on one with Houston mayoral candidate Sue Lovell about I-45 expansion, pay parity for Houston firefighters, the Harding Street raid , the city budget and city hall politics.</p><p> </p><p>Currently, there are 11 candidates running against Mayor Sylvester Turner in the 2019 Mayoral election, here are links to their websites.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/ncaa-and-california-lawmakers-in-showdown-over-college-athletes-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_20190915150729"/> </figure> <h3>NCAA and California lawmakers in showdown over college athletes - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/harris-county-tax-hike-first-increase-in-20-years-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Harris_county_tax_hike_0_20190915150428"/> </figure> <h3>Harris County tax hike, first increase in 20 years - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/mayoral-candidate-sue-lovell-in-the-hot-seat-what-s-your-point"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_20190915145910"/> </figure> <h3>Mayoral candidate Sue Lovell in the hot seat - What's Your Point</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/recent-tv-ads-in-houston-s-mayoral-race-what-s-your-point"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_20190915150024"/> </figure> <h3>Recent TV ads in Houston's Mayoral race- What's Your Point</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/ncaa-and-california-lawmakers-in-showdown-over-college-athletes-what-s-your-point-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/College_sports__revenue_and_the_NCAA_0_7658549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NCAA and California lawmakers in showdown over college athletes - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/harris-county-tax-hike-first-increase-in-20-years-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Harris County tax hike, first increase in 20 years - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/mayoral-candidate-sue-lovell-in-the-hot-seat-what-s-your-point" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayoral candidate Sue Lovell in the hot seat - What's Your Point</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/recent-tv-ads-in-houston-s-mayoral-race-what-s-your-point" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Recent TV ads in Houston's Mayoral race- What's Your Point</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/national-security-advisor-john-bolton-out-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>National Security Advisor John Bolton out - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-ktxh">EEOC Public File 