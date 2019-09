This week's panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Carmen Roe, legal analyst and Houston attorney; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Anthony Graves, criminal justice advocate; join Greg Groogan to talk about the latest in Houston politics.

A week agon on What's Your Point, we discussed claims by Mayor Sylvester Turner's campaign that the incumbent was being targeted by racial attacks from political opponents.

Tuesday, that narrative continued as the mayor described allegations of corrupt "pay-to-play" practices as nothing more than a dog whistle, aimed at inciting those with preconceived notions about African- American office holders.