League of Women Voters sues to fix rejection of mail-in ballots

Posted Aug 08 2019 03:08PM CDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 03:23PM CDT addthis:title="League of Women Voters sues to fix rejection of mail-in ballots"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422894730.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422894730");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422894730-422892900"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/LWV%20logo%20better_1565294865168.jpg_7581760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/LWV%20logo%20better_1565294865168.jpg_7581760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/LWV%20logo%20better_1565294865168.jpg_7581760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/LWV%20logo%20better_1565294865168.jpg_7581760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/LWV%20logo%20better_1565294865168.jpg_7581760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422894730-422892900" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/LWV%20logo%20better_1565294865168.jpg_7581760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/LWV%20logo%20better_1565294865168.jpg_7581760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/LWV%20logo%20better_1565294865168.jpg_7581760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/LWV%20logo%20better_1565294865168.jpg_7581760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/LWV%20logo%20better_1565294865168.jpg_7581760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> Posted Aug 08 2019 03:08PM CDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 03:23PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Release from the League of Women Voters of Texas

SAN ANTONIO, TX —Today, the League of Women Voters of Texas, along with individual plaintiffs and partners, filed a complaint against the Texas Secretary of State to resolve the unclear and unfair rules for rejecting mail-in ballots in the state. Richardson v. Texas Secretary of State argues that Texas law fails to provide uniform standards for signature comparison and fails to give voters the ability to cure their ballots if they are marked for rejection. <br /> “Every election, the League assists and educates thousands of voters on the rules around mail-in voting,” said Grace Chimene, president of the League of Women Voters of Texas. “When the rules are unclear, voters lose confidence in the election process. And when voters are also not given a chance to cure their ballots, they effectively lose their right to vote.” <br /> After plaintiff Dr. George Richardson voted by mail in the 2018 election, he received notice that his ballot was not counted due to a signature mismatch. Richardson was informed that the decision to reject his ballot was final, and he was never given an opportunity to provide additional proof that the signature on his ballot was in fact his. Richardson’s experience highlights severe problems in the Texas state code’s rules around mail-in voting. <br /> “Voting by mail is an essential avenue for many citizens to participate in our elections,” said Chris Carson, president of the League of Women Voters of the United States. “Voters who are elderly, disabled, or otherwise unable to vote in person must be allowed to participate with confidence that their votes will be counted.” <br /> The League of Women Voters of Texas and other plaintiffs are represented in the case by the Texas Civil Rights Project. Richardson v. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"You Decide" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"416479" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More You Decide Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/fact-check-trump-twists-facts-on-gun-control-and-tariffs" title="FACT CHECK: Trump twists facts on gun control and tariffs" data-articleId="422766630" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FACT CHECK: Trump twists facts on gun control and tariffs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - Battling dual crises of gun violence and trade, President Donald Trump is twisting the facts in regards to gun control and exaggerating his case for tariffs against China.</p><p>Speaking Wednesday, Trump defended his past incendiary rhetoric on race in the wake of weekend mass shootings in Texas and Ohio and suggested that legislation addressing background checks was imminent. That's not the case.</p><p>He also insisted that his tariffs on China are having devastating effects on the country by spurring a mass exodus of companies. There's no evidence of that.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/-do-something-protests-dog-trump-s-ohio-shooting-visit" title="'Do something!' Protests dog Trump's Ohio shooting visit" data-articleId="422700931" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/Protests_erupt_at_memorial_for_shooting__0_7579212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/Protests_erupt_at_memorial_for_shooting__0_7579212_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/Protests_erupt_at_memorial_for_shooting__0_7579212_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/Protests_erupt_at_memorial_for_shooting__0_7579212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/Protests_erupt_at_memorial_for_shooting__0_7579212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Chrisdyann Uribe" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Do something!' Protests dog Trump's Ohio shooting visit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 04:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 05:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Pain and anger from the weekend's mass shooting were visible and audible Wednesday as people in Dayton, Ohio, greeted President Donald Trump's visit with the city's new rallying cry: "Do something!"</p><p>Trump's visits to Ohio and Texas, where a combined 31 people were killed and dozens wounded in less than 24 hours over the weekend, were regarded warily by local officials concerned about the often-combative president's rhetoric while emotions are raw. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, had questioned the visit and expressed disappointment in the Republican president's remarks in the shooting's aftermath that included an erroneous reference to Toledo instead of Dayton.</p><p>Some 200 protesters gathered outside Miami Valley Hospital as the president and first lady Melania Trump met with medical staffers. There were smaller demonstrations elsewhere around the city.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/what-did-we-miss-new-employees-in-da-s-office-journalists-murdered-in-mexico-hisd" title="What did we miss? New employees in DA's office, journalists murdered in Mexico, HISD" data-articleId="422115564" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/04/what_did_we_miss__New_employees_in_DA_s__0_7571593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/04/what_did_we_miss__New_employees_in_DA_s__0_7571593_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/04/what_did_we_miss__New_employees_in_DA_s__0_7571593_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/04/what_did_we_miss__New_employees_in_DA_s__0_7571593_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/04/what_did_we_miss__New_employees_in_DA_s__0_7571593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="what did we miss? New employees in DA's office, journalists killed in Mexico, HISD and the TEA, steele dossier, Hispanic heritage" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>What did we miss? New employees in DA's office, journalists murdered in Mexico, HISD</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 11:52AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week's panel: Ben Streusand, conservative commentator, "Three Amigos", KSEV Radio; Mary Moreno, Communication Chief for The Texas Organizing Project; Bob Price, Associate Editor for Breitbart Texas; Mustafa Tameez, democratic consultant, FOX 26 political contributor; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and radio host, talk about a variety of topics not covered this week, including new employees in the District attorney's office, journalists murdered in Mexico, HISD and the TEA, the Steele dossier and hispanic heritage.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/67805024_2479112118808415_8386374797394706432_n_1565350706673_7583399_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="67805024_2479112118808415_8386374797394706432_n_1565350706673.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mercury-levels-in-seafood-are-rising-and-climate-change-is-the-culprit-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sushi selection made from a bluefin tuna. id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/67805024_2479112118808415_8386374797394706432_n_1565350706673_7583399_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/67805024_2479112118808415_8386374797394706432_n_1565350706673_7583399_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/67805024_2479112118808415_8386374797394706432_n_1565350706673_7583399_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/67805024_2479112118808415_8386374797394706432_n_1565350706673_7583399_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/67805024_2479112118808415_8386374797394706432_n_1565350706673_7583399_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox26forlife/practice-water-safety-and-prevent-drownings-during-the-summer-season" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Practice water safety and prevent drownings during the summer season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mercury-levels-in-seafood-are-rising-and-climate-change-is-the-culprit-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;sushi&#x20;selection&#x20;made&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;bluefin&#x20;tuna&#x2e;&#x20;New&#x20;research&#x20;found&#x20;that&#x20;rising&#x20;mercury&#x20;levels&#x20;in&#x20;many&#x20;popular&#x20;seafoods&#x20;is&#x20;being&#x20;caused&#x20;by&#x20;warming&#x20;oceans&#x20;resulting&#x20;from&#x20;climate&#x20;change&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;EMMANUEL&#x20;DUNAND&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mercury levels in seafood are rising, and climate change is the culprit, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/impending-state-takeover-of-hisd-draws-strong-reaction" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Impending state takeover of HISD draws strong reaction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mediterranean-diet-may-provide-better-brain-function-at-midlife-study-suggests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Citrus&#x20;rub&#x20;is&#x20;sprinkled&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;a&#x20;filet&#x20;of&#x20;salmon&#x20;to&#x20;make&#x20;gravlax&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Staff&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ben&#x20;McCanna&#x2f;Portland&#x20;Press&#x20;Herald&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mediterranean diet may provide better 