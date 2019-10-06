< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Impeachment inquiry this week - What's Your Point? Impeachment inquiry this week - What's Your Point?  Posted Oct 06 2019 11:50AM CDT
Video Posted Oct 06 2019 09:49AM CDT HOUSTON (FOX 26) - This week's panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate join in a discussion about the latest developments in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

 

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sunday, October 6 Energy Secretary Rick Perry encouraged President Donald Trump to speak to Ukraine's president - but on energy and economic issues, Perry's spokeswoman said Sunday, addressing Perry's role in a telephone call that's at the center of a congressional impeachment probe for Trump.

"Secretary Perry absolutely supported and encouraged the president to speak to the new president of Ukraine to discuss matters related to their energy security and economic development," Perry's Energy Department spokeswoman, Shaylyn Hynes, said in an email.

Hynes' remark comes as Perry becomes the latest administration official drawn into inquiries in a House impeachment probe of Trump. encouraged the president to speak to the new president of Ukraine to discuss matters related to their energy security and economic development," Perry's Energy Department spokeswoman, Shaylyn Hynes, said in an email.</p> <p>Hynes' remark comes as Perry becomes the latest administration official drawn into inquiries in a House impeachment probe of Trump. Perry and his agency say his involvement with Ukraine was part of U.S. policy, predating the Trump administration, to increase U.S. natural gas, coal and other supplies to Eastern Europe to lessen Russia's control of the region's energy market.

"He continues to believe that there is significant need for improved regional energy security," Hynes said. Perry and his agency say his involvement with Ukraine was part of U.S. policy, predating the Trump administration, to increase U.S. natural gas, coal and other supplies to Eastern Europe to lessen Russia's control of the region's energy market.</p> <p>"He continues to believe that there is significant need for improved regional energy security," Hynes said. "Corruption was talked about in the country but it was always a relatively vague term of, you know, the oligarchs and this and that and what have you."

House lawmakers in the impeachment probe are seeking information from Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the administration's approach to Ukraine.  More You Decide Stories

Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle talks about property tax increase - What's Your Point?
Posted Oct 06 2019 02:25PM CDT
Greg Groogan talks with Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle about upcoming vote in commissioners court regarding proposed 8% property tax increase for every homeowner in Harris County.

Sanctuary city or not - What's your point?
Posted Oct 06 2019 12:40PM CDT
Mayor Sylvester Turner answered positively and emphatically, "Yes, yes. yes!", at this week's Millennial Forum when asked "Should the city of Houston and its police department protect undocumented residents from apprehension by federal immigration agents?"

This week's panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate discuss the mayor's response and the issue of becoming a sanctuary city. src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/Harris_County_Commissioner_Jack_Cagle_in_0_7688909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/Harris_County_Commissioner_Jack_Cagle_in_0_7688909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/Harris_County_Commissioner_Jack_Cagle_in_0_7688909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/Harris_County_Commissioner_Jack_Cagle_in_0_7688909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/Harris_County_Commissioner_Jack_Cagle_in_0_7688909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle in the hot seat, October 6, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle talks about property tax increase - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 02:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Greg Groogan talks with Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle about upcoming vote in commissioners court regarding proposed 8% property tax increase for every homeowner in Harris County.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/sanctuary-city-or-not-what-s-your-point-" title="Sanctuary city or not - What's your point?" data-articleId="431470450" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/Houston_a_welcoming_city__a_sanctuary_ci_0_7688700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/Houston_a_welcoming_city__a_sanctuary_ci_0_7688700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/Houston_a_welcoming_city__a_sanctuary_ci_0_7688700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/Houston_a_welcoming_city__a_sanctuary_ci_0_7688700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/Houston_a_welcoming_city__a_sanctuary_ci_0_7688700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Greg Groogan leads this week's panel in a discussion about the city's attitude, policies and laws regarding immigrants" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sanctuary city or not - What's your point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 12:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mayor Sylvester Turner answered positively and emphatically, "Yes, yes. yes!", at this week's Millennial Forum when asked "Should the city of Houston and its police department protect undocumented residents from apprehension by federal immigration agents?"</p><p>This week’s panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate discuss the mayor's response and the issue of becoming a sanctuary city.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/mayor-turner-and-the-95-000-intern-controversy-what-s-your-point-" title="Mayor Turner and the $95,000 intern controversy - What's Your Point?" data-articleId="431469864" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/Mayor_Turner_and_the_internship_controve_0_7688697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/Mayor_Turner_and_the_internship_controve_0_7688697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/Mayor_Turner_and_the_internship_controve_0_7688697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/Mayor_Turner_and_the_internship_controve_0_7688697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/Mayor_Turner_and_the_internship_controve_0_7688697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Greg Groogan leads this week's panel in a discussion about the controversy around a $95,000  executive internship position at the airport." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mayor Turner and the $95,000 intern controversy - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 12:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"it's not an issue. It's not an issue. Featured Videos

Owning a dog could help you live longer, study suggests

'I didn't know that was there': Arkansas woman wearing bag of meth as hair bow during arrest

Your Legal Questions Answered: Mortgage after divorce & recording illegal activity

Barbie takes on new role as judge to inspire girls to dream of judicial careers Labrador Peggy and Bernese Mountain Dog Bronko had 13 offspring about eight weeks ago. (Photo by Friso Gentsch/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="1155244734_1570558439215-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Owning a dog could help you live longer, study suggests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-didnt-know-that-was-there-arkansas-woman-wearing-bag-of-meth-as-hair-bow-during-arrest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Jessica%20Kropp%20side%20by%20side_1570556599546.jpg_7691149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jessica Kropp, 38, is pictured in a booking photo after her arrest, alongside a provided photo of the bag disguised as a bow in her hair. (Photo credit: Marion County Sheriff’s Office / Flippin Police Department)" title="Jessica Kropp side by side_1570556599546.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>'I didn't know that was there': Arkansas woman wearing bag of meth as hair bow during arrest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/your-legal-questions-answered-mortgage-after-divorce-recording-illegal-activity"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/Your_Legal_Questions___October_8__2019_0_7690813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Your_Legal_Questions___October_8__2019_0_20191008131127"/> </figure> <h3>Your Legal Questions Answered: Mortgage after divorce & recording illegal activity</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/barbie-takes-on-new-role-as-judge-to-inspire-girls-to-dream-of-judicial-careers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Barbie%20Judge%20Dolls%20-%2016x9_1570547048792.jpg_7690859_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Barbie Judge Doll comes dressed in a black robe with a gavel and round block that kids can use to help her “call the room to order and make important decisions,” the company said. (Photo credit: Mattel)" title="Barbie Judge Dolls - 16x9_1570547048792.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Barbie takes on new role as judge to inspire girls to dream of judicial careers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Most Recent

Arrest warrants issued in murder of witness in Amber Guyger murder trial

Body found in retention pond in southeast Houston

Owning a dog could help you live longer, study suggests

'I didn't know that was there': Arkansas woman wearing bag of meth as hair bow during arrest

Your Legal Questions Answered: Mortgage after divorce & recording illegal activity data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/1005Brown-BothamNeighbor_1570558608675_7690937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/1005Brown-BothamNeighbor_1570558608675_7690937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/1005Brown-BothamNeighbor_1570558608675_7690937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/1005Brown-BothamNeighbor_1570558608675_7690937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Arrest warrants issued in murder of witness in Amber Guyger murder trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-found-in-retention-pond-in-southeast-houston" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/vlcsnap-2019-10-08-13h19m54s55_1570558805706_7691153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/vlcsnap-2019-10-08-13h19m54s55_1570558805706_7691153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/vlcsnap-2019-10-08-13h19m54s55_1570558805706_7691153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/vlcsnap-2019-10-08-13h19m54s55_1570558805706_7691153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/vlcsnap-2019-10-08-13h19m54s55_1570558805706_7691153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body found in retention pond in southeast Houston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/pets/owning-a-dog-could-help-you-live-longer-study-suggests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/DOG%20THUMB_1570558439215.jpg_7690936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/DOG%20THUMB_1570558439215.jpg_7690936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/DOG%20THUMB_1570558439215.jpg_7690936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/DOG%20THUMB_1570558439215.jpg_7690936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/DOG%20THUMB_1570558439215.jpg_7690936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;puppy&#x20;dog&#x20;looks&#x20;into&#x20;the&#x20;camera&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;Labrador&#x20;Peggy&#x20;and&#x20;Bernese&#x20;Mountain&#x20;Dog&#x20;Bronko&#x20;had&#x20;13&#x20;offspring&#x20;about&#x20;eight&#x20;weeks&#x20;ago&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Friso&#x20;Gentsch&#x2f;dpa&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Owning a dog could help you live longer, study suggests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-didnt-know-that-was-there-arkansas-woman-wearing-bag-of-meth-as-hair-bow-during-arrest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Jessica%20Kropp%20side%20by%20side_1570556599546.jpg_7691149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Jessica%20Kropp%20side%20by%20side_1570556599546.jpg_7691149_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Jessica%20Kropp%20side%20by%20side_1570556599546.jpg_7691149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Jessica%20Kropp%20side%20by%20side_1570556599546.jpg_7691149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/Jessica%20Kropp%20side%20by%20side_1570556599546.jpg_7691149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jessica&#x20;Kropp&#x2c;&#x20;38&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;booking&#x20;photo&#x20;after&#x20;her&#x20;arrest&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;provided&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;bag&#x20;disguised&#x20;as&#x20;a&#x20;bow&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;hair&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Marion&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flippin&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'I didn't know that was there': Arkansas woman wearing bag of meth as hair bow during arrest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/your-legal-questions-answered-mortgage-after-divorce-recording-illegal-activity" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/Your_Legal_Questions___October_8__2019_0_7690813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/Your_Legal_Questions___October_8__2019_0_7690813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/Your_Legal_Questions___October_8__2019_0_7690813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/Your_Legal_Questions___October_8__2019_0_7690813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/08/Your_Legal_Questions___October_8__2019_0_7690813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Your Legal Questions Answered: Mortgage after divorce & recording illegal activity</h3> </a> </li>           