- Greg Groogan talks one on one with Houston mayoral candidate Bill King, about the city budget, the election and campaign ads and public safety.

Currently, there are 11 candidates running against Mayor Sylvester Turner in the 2019 Mayoral election, here are links to their websites.

Mayor Sylvester Turner

Kendall Baker

Derrick Broze

Dwight Boykins

Tony Buzbee

Naoufal Houjami

Bill King

Sue Lovell

Victoria Romero

Demetria Smith

Johnny Taylor

Roy Vasquez