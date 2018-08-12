Harris County's $2.5 billion bond vote

Thirteen days from the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, which is now being called the most costly storm in American history at $125 billion dollars in damage.

To limit the loss from future disasters voters are being asked to approve a $2.5 billion dollar bond proposal to strengthen flood control infrastructure across Harris County.

Ballots will be cast exactly one year after Harvey made land-fall and by all indications the measure is drawing broad support but also, a smattering of opposition. Is there enough specific detail in this proposal about how the money will be spent?

To determine your voting location, visit http://www.harrisvotes.com/VoterBallotSearch.aspx?L=E.

Harris County has more than 230 projects pending for its 22 watersheds. To determine how the bond projects will affect your neighborhood, visit http://www.harriscountyfemt.org/cb.

Panelists: Jessica Colon - Republican strategist, Nyanza Moore - progressive commentator and attorney, Bob Price - Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Graig Jackson - Professor TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Bill King - columnist, businessman and former Kemah mayor, Tony Diaz- Chicano activist and educator, join Greg Groogan to discuss topics of the week.