On the front row of those bearing witness to this Bayou City Democratic showdown is Fox News Chief Political Anchor Brett Baer who says front runner Joe Biden is clearly in the cross hairs of a fiercely left of center pack of pursuers.

"It's a big night for Joe Biden obviously he's on the stage in that ideological position that's much more lonely than he was with some of the moderates not in this debate. It is the first time that he is up against Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders on the stage and I think that one will be the primary one to look at," said Baer.

The former Vice-President under recent fire for a playing fast-and-loose with the facts surrounding an encounter with an Afghan war veteran. The latest egregious gaffe has given challengers grounds to question his fitness.

"Some of these gaffes are big ones where he says he was vice president when he talked to some of those children after the shooting, which he wasn't. Hit was Mike Pence who was vice president, so they are bigger gaffes than the stumbles on the trail and it will be interesting if any of the candidates on the stage take that up as an issue tonight," said Baer.

Baer believes the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Odessa give Texans Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro a clear shot to elevate, on a national crisis certain to draw a barrage of acrimony from the complete ten candidate field.

"100 percent. This is an issue they feel they have the upper hand on the President, on this issue," said Baer.

But it will be this latest test of Biden's "staying power" sure to draw the deepest scrutiny and the ability of one or more of the fading contenders to fully exploit any weakness in his game.

"So Biden's performance is the number one thing to watch, but also the outsider who steps up and has a big night and becomes the alternative to one of those three Biden, Warren and Sanders," said Baer.

Bret Baier is the chief political anchor of Fox News Channel, and the anchor and executive editor of "Special Report with Bret Baier." He is the author of "Three Days in January: Dwight Eisenhower's Final Mission," and "Three Days in Moscow: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of the Soviet Empire." His third presidential book, "Three Days at the Brink: FDR's Daring Gamble to Win World War II," will be released in October 2019.