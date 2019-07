- Forever embedded in American democracy by the founders, the Supreme Court of the United States is quite simply the "guardian of our constitution" and the final arbiter of the rules under which our society functions.

As the Trump administration ignores subpoenas from the legislative branch, the issue of blanket executive privilege, as projected by the Trump White House, is likely at some point, to reach the nation's highest court.

Past presidents have pushed the envelope, but arguably never to this extent.

This week’s panel Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal analyst; Michelle Byington, conservative attorney; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Judge Eric Andell, “Three Amigos” KSEV Radio weighs in on the issue of executive privilege.