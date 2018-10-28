Early voters coming out in record numbers - What's Your Point?

- The five largest counties in Texas have all nearly doubled the turnout for the 2018 midterm election compared to the same point in 2014. By the time the polls closed Thursday, 13.2% of registered voters in Harris County, had voted, compared to 6.4% at the same time in 2014. That number comes close to the 16.4% voter turnout seen at the end of the fourth day of early voting in 2016, a presidential year.

This week's panel: Jessica Colon - Republican strategist, Nyanza Moore - progressive commentator and Houston attorney, Vlad Davidiuk – Communication Chief, Harris Co. Republican Party, Tony Diaz- Chicano educator and activist, Tomaro Bell – Super Neighborhood leader, Bill King - businessman, columnist and former Kemah Mayor, talk about what the record turnout might mean for both parties and elections moving forward.