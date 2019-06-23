< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point? Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?
Posted Jun 23 2019 09:31AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 23 2019 07:38AM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/you-decide/deportation-postponed-will-changes-come-to-asylum-standards-what-s-your-point-" addthis:title="Deportation postponed  will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414271424.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414271424");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414271424_414264454_157826"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414271424_414264454_157826";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414264454","video":"577354","title":"Trump%20Delays%20ICE%20Raids%20in%20Major%20Cities","caption":"From%20local%20to%20national%2C%20Fox%2026%20discusses%20the%20hottest%20political%20issues.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F23%2FTrump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F23%2FTrump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_577354_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655901530%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DHY4jj16fOci_7LS4LrAowrfBu10","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/you_decide&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fyou-decide%2Fdeportation-postponed-will-changes-come-to-asylum-standards-what-s-your-point-"}},"createDate":"Jun 23 2019 07:38AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414271424_414264454_157826",video:"577354",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"From%2520local%2520to%2520national%252C%2520Fox%252026%2520discusses%2520the%2520hottest%2520political%2520issues.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_577354_1800.mp4?Expires=1655901530&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=HY4jj16fOci_7LS4LrAowrfBu10",eventLabel:"Trump%20Delays%20ICE%20Raids%20in%20Major%20Cities-414264454",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/you_decide&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fyou-decide%2Fdeportation-postponed-will-changes-come-to-asylum-standards-what-s-your-point-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:31AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414271424"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 07:38AM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-414271424" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414271424-414264439"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414271424-414264439" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> HOUSTON (FOX 26) - This week's panel: Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Kathleen McKinley – conservative blogger, talk about President Trump's recent postponing of impending raids to deport illegal immigrants.The President says he's hoping to leverage the delay into Congressional action on asylum standards.

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump and asked him to call off planned raids to deport immigrants here illegally.

The California Democrat called Trump on Friday night, according to a person familiar with the situation and not authorized to discuss it publicly. The person spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump announced a two-week delay with a tweet Saturday afternoon.</p> <p>Pelosi responded with her own tweet, "Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together."</p> <p>The president had told Pelosi that he would consider the request, said the person familiar with the situation.</p> <p>President Donald Trump says he is delaying a nationwide sweep to deport people living in the U.S. illegally.</p> <p>He said in a tweet Saturday he would delay for two weeks to give lawmakers time to discuss border solutions.</p> <p>Three administration officials told The Associated Press the operation had been canceled because details had leaked in the media and officer safety could be jeopardized. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly on the operation and spoke on condition of anonymity.</p> <p>The operation was expected to begin Sunday and would have targeted people with final orders of removal, including families whose immigration cases had been fast-tracked by judges.</p> <p>Trump earlier this week tweeted that an operation was upcoming and said the agency would begin to remove "millions" of people.</p> <p>SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Immigrants accused the U.S. government in a lawsuit Wednesday of failing to promptly give them copies of their own immigration records, hampering their ability to fight deportation and apply for citizenship.</p> <p>Two immigrants and three attorneys said they are seeking class-action status for thousands of people waiting more than 30 business days to get the documents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.</p> <p>The plaintiffs, who are represented by the American Immigration Council and other immigrant rights advocates, sued in federal court in San Francisco.</p> <p>Immigrants need the files to review details in their own immigration histories to defend themselves against deportation and apply for asylum, green cards and citizenship, advocates said.</p> <p>The records, known as immigrants' A-files, contain information about how they came into the country and any immigration benefit applications they have submitted.</p> <p>The delay "causes unnecessary emotional and financial hardship for individuals left in legal limbo while they wait to obtain the records that hold the key to assessing their immigration options in the United States," the lawsuit said.</p> <p>A spokesperson for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services didn't immediately comment.</p> <p>The U.S. immigration system is facing massive backlogs in naturalization applications, asylum filings and the immigration courts. Advocates have decried lengthy waits for citizenship interviews and asylum hearings, and with the lawsuit, they are adding the ability to obtain immigration documents to the list.</p> <p>The numbers of pending asylum applications and immigration court cases have grown since the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and a rise in children and families arriving on the southwest border, many from Central America.</p> <p>About 41,000 Freedom of Information Act requests were pending at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in the 2018 fiscal year, the lawsuit said.</p> <p>Claudia Valenzuela, FOIA staff attorney at the American Immigration Council, said she didn't know how many are from people seeking their own A-files but believes there are thousands.</p> <p>The average processing time for A-file requests ranges from 55 to 90 days, according to the Citizenship and Immigration Services website.</p> <p>Cheryl David, an immigration attorney in New York and a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said wait times for A-files aren't new. She said it regularly takes her about eight months to get the documents and they are critical to prepare a case, especially when immigrants have lived in the U.S. for a long time and may have filed applications previously on their own or with other lawyers.</p> <p>"You don't want to go into an immigration interview blind as to what your client has applied for before or has submitted to immigration if they don't remember," she said.</p> <p>CHICAGO (AP) - Ceci Garcia believes that if her husband had a better understanding of his rights, he would have avoided deportation to Mexico after telling a suburban Chicago police officer during a 2012 traffic stop that he was living in the U.S. illegally.</p> <p>"He failed to remain silent," said the U.S. citizen mother of five. "He proceeded and told the truth."</p> <p>The Chicago woman now spends her time teaching others how to avoid her husband's fate, part of a growing national effort since President Donald Trump took office that took on new urgency in recent days. As he kicked off his 2020 campaign, Trump had proclaimed that his administration would launch a new operation in the coming days to deport millions living in the country illegally. On Saturday, he tweeted that he had delayed the plan two weeks in hopes that Democrats and Republicans could work out solutions to "Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border."</p> <p>From Los Angeles to Atlanta, advocates and attorneys have brought "know-your-rights" workshops to schools, churches, storefronts and consulates, tailoring their efforts on what to do if Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows up at home or on the road. They've role-played interactions, handed out pocket guides, provided hotlines, hosted webinars and offered scripts. The result, advocates argue, is more savvy immigrants who are increasingly refusing to open their doors or provide information, something they hope will blunt any impact of any operation.</p> <p>"It's more about making sure that people feel like they have some power over what is happening in their lives," said Katarina Ramos, a National Immigrant Justice Center staff attorney. "And that they have some control over what is inherently a very scary situation."</p> <p>Whether it's the American Civil Liberties Union or a neighborhood nonprofit, the trainings focus on the same ideas: the right to remain silent; refusing officers entry into a home; not signing anything without legal representation; and asking for paperwork from agents. They are rights attorneys say apply to everyone regardless of citizenship status.</p> <p>Opening the door to an agent is an invitation that could lead to collateral arrests, so activists suggest talking through a door or a window, something the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights Los Angeles depicts in an animated know-your-rights video. A booklet by political organization Mijente advises immigrants not to carry identification with country of origin to avoid having evidence that could end up in immigration court. The Chicago-based Resurrection Project tells immigrants to film interactions. If the agent asks to drop the phone, activists tell trainees to comply but not turn off the recorder.</p> <p>"We don't want things to escalate," said immigration organizer Laura Mendoza. "That's why we constantly, constantly talk about know your rights."</p> <p>A glossy blue and white flyer script distributed by the group tells the person to ask for "a judicial warrant signed by a judge" to gain entry into the home and shows a picture of one next to an administrative warrant, which is signed only by ICE.</p> <p>As concerns rose about Trump's initial announcement, advocates ratcheted up their actions.</p> <p>The American Business Immigration Coalition hosted a Thursday webinar and told the businesses on the call - hotel managers, restaurateurs and dairy farmers - to not immediately turn over employment records in case of a raid. The head of the Immigrants' Assistance Center in the Massachusetts fishing city of New Bedford said she would speak in the coming days about contingency plans for children's care to church congregations and on local Spanish and Portuguese language TV and radio stations. Chicago activists vowed more public demonstrations.</p> <p>ICE's new acting director Mark Morgan had said the operation would be nationwide and continue for weeks and no one would be exempt from deportations, including families. Morgan said there had been 2,000 letters sent to families telling them they had been ordered removed and he implored people to come in so they didn't have to go out and find them.</p> <p>That's the scenario organizers planned for, particularly challenging for families with mixed citizenship status.</p> <p>National Immigrant Justice Center organizers suggested authorizing someone outside the family to pick up children from day care ahead of time and not only having an emergency contact, but memorizing the phone number in case a cellphone is confiscated. The Resurrection Project has walked families through asset protection, like how to manage a bank account if the head of household is detained.</p> <p>While activists argue their efforts are successful, it's difficult to gauge. Chicago advocates say their reach has been deep; a city legal fund established after Trump took office helped pay for more than 460 trainings from January 2017 until October 2018, involving approximately 40,000 people. The National Partnership for New Americans, with affiliated organizations in 31 states, boasts of 150 attorneys and legal staff nationally.</p> <p>Advocates also point to anecdotal evidence.</p> <p>In May, a New York activist used tactics he learned in training to keep immigration enforcement officers from taking two people with him into custody, something he filmed and posted online. Ceci Garcia said that a person she trained - who did not speak English - called and put her on speaker phone through a window when an ICE agent showed up and was deterred.</p> <p>Julieta Bolivar, 50, wished she had the training when she was taken into ICE custody in 2002 during a traffic stop and signed papers agreeing to voluntary departure.</p> <p>Orphaned as a young girl in Bolivia, she was brought to the U.S. by a godmother on a visitor visa and overstayed. She worked cash jobs to support her three American-born children. She eventually became a legal resident after making her case to a judge, but being arrested in front of her children still haunts her.</p> <p>She uses her story while conducting trainings in Chicago for The Resurrection Project. Among her top lessons: Talk to children and make sure they know the plan.</p> <p>"Don't open the door," she said. More You Decide Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democrats and election 2020 - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 11:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week's panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and radio host; Chris Tritico,FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington, conservative attorney; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law; Kathleen McKinley.conservative blogger, join Greg Groogan to talk about the 2020 Democratic candidates and issues brought forward this past week.</p><p> </p><p>ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state would legalize the buying and selling of sex under a proposal introduced in the state Legislature Monday that would lift criminal penalties for sex work.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/are-harris-county-judges-being-too-lenient-on-bonds-and-sentencing-what-s-your-point-" title="Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?" data-articleId="414271484" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel: Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Kathleen McKinley – conservative blogger, join Greg Groogan in a discussion about recent crimes committed by previous offenders out on bond.</p><p> </p><p>HOUSTON (FOX 26 ) June 19, 2019 "The good Lord says help yourself and I will help you," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. "We help ourselves by holding people accountable."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/us-iran-tensions-saber-rattling-or-on-the-brink-of-war-what-s-your-point-" title="U.S. - Iran tensions, saber rattling or on the brink of war - What's Your Point?" data-articleId="414270728" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. - Iran tensions, saber rattling or on the brink of war - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:21AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel: Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Kathleen McKinley – conservative blogger, join Greg Groogan in a discussion about Iranian tensions.</p><p> </p><p>JERUSALEM (AP) - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Sunday that Iran should not "mistake U.S. prudence and discretion for weakness," after the U.S. abruptly called off military strikes against Iran in response to the shooting down of an unmanned American surveillance drone.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Democrats and election 2020 - What's Your Point?
Posted Jun 23 2019 11:39AM CDT

This week's panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and radio host; Chris Tritico,FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington, conservative attorney; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law; Kathleen McKinley.conservative blogger, join Greg Groogan to talk about the 2020 Democratic candidates and issues brought forward this past week.

ALBANY, N.Y. href="/you-decide/democrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_20190623131431"/> </figure> <h3>Democrats and election 2020 - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/are-harris-county-judges-being-too-lenient-on-bonds-and-sentencing-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_20190623125436"/> </figure> <h3>Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/deportation-postponed-will-changes-come-to-asylum-standards-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_20190623123852"/> </figure> <h3>Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link Featured Videos

Democrats and election 2020 - What's Your Point?
Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?
Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?
U.S. - Iran tensions, saber rattling or on the brink of war - What's Your Point? Most Recent

Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?
Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?
U.S. - Iran tensions, saber rattling or on the brink of war - What's Your Point?
Trump 2020 the campaign begins - What's Your Point?
Scientists develop new laser that can find and destroy cancer cells in the blood data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/deportation-postponed-will-changes-come-to-asylum-standards-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/us-iran-tensions-saber-rattling-or-on-the-brink-of-war-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U.S. - Iran tensions, saber rattling or on the brink of war - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/trump-2020-the-campaign-begins-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Kicks_Off_Re_Election_Campaign_0_7433655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Kicks_Off_Re_Election_Campaign_0_7433655_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Kicks_Off_Re_Election_Campaign_0_7433655_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Kicks_Off_Re_Election_Campaign_0_7433655_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Kicks_Off_Re_Election_Campaign_0_7433655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump 2020 the campaign begins - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/scientists-develop-new-laser-that-can-find-and-destroy-cancer-cells-in-the-blood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scientists develop new laser that can find and destroy cancer cells in the blood</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 