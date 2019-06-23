< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/logo-fox-26-houston-kriv-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 90°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texas-news">Texas News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/national-news">National News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/democrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Democrats and election 2020 - What's Your Point?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/democrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-">Democrats and election 2020 - What's Your Point?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/are-harris-county-judges-being-too-lenient-on-bonds-and-sentencing-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/are-harris-county-judges-being-too-lenient-on-bonds-and-sentencing-what-s-your-point-">Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/deportation-postponed-will-changes-come-to-asylum-standards-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/deportation-postponed-will-changes-come-to-asylum-standards-what-s-your-point-">Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/us-iran-tensions-saber-rattling-or-on-the-brink-of-war-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. - Iran tensions, saber rattling or on the brink of war - What's Your Point?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/us-iran-tensions-saber-rattling-or-on-the-brink-of-war-what-s-your-point-">U.S. - Iran tensions, saber rattling or on the brink of war - What's Your Point?</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/democrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-">Democrats and election 2020 - What's Your Point?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/are-harris-county-judges-being-too-lenient-on-bonds-and-sentencing-what-s-your-point-">Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/deportation-postponed-will-changes-come-to-asylum-standards-what-s-your-point-">Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/us-iran-tensions-saber-rattling-or-on-the-brink-of-war-what-s-your-point-">U.S. - Iran tensions, saber rattling or on the brink of war - What's Your Point?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/trump-2020-the-campaign-begins-what-s-your-point-">Trump 2020 the campaign begins - What's Your Point?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/thousands-gather-downtown-for-houston-pride-parade">Thousands gather downtown for Houston Pride Parade</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Gulf Coast Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morningnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morningnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning News</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morningnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/making-the-grade">Making the Grade</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sportsscoop" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports Scoop</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans & NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on Fox</a></li> <li><a href="fox26houston.com/worldcup">Women's World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/tv-grid">Television Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-faceoff">FOX Faceoff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=78022579"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3640_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3640"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3640_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3640_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414278949'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE_1.5"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7715_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7715_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414278949'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414278949" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414278949" data-article-version="1.0">Democrats and election 2020 - What's Your Point?</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-414278949" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Democrats and election 2020 - What's Your Point?&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/you-decide/democrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-" data-title="Democrats and election 2020 - What's Your Point?" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/you-decide/democrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-" addthis:title="Democrats and election 2020 - What's Your Point?"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414278949.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414278949");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414278949_414266234_133082"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="414266234" data-video-posted-date="Jun 23 2019 08:14AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>AOC Compares Migrant Detention to Concentration Camps</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="414265576" data-video-posted-date="Jun 23 2019 08:07AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Democratic_Hopefuls_Advocate_Legal_Prost_0_7433845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Democratic Hopefuls Advocate Legal Prostitution</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414278949_414266234_133082";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414266234","video":"577365","title":"AOC%20Compares%20Migrant%20Detention%20to%20Concentration%20Camps","caption":"From%20local%20to%20national%2C%20Fox%2026%20discusses%20the%20hottest%20political%20issues.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F23%2FAOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F23%2FAOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concentration__577365_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655903670%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DubG7yzhnZ6n0SvzR1d7VyDFDOOE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/you_decide&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fyou-decide%2Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"}},"createDate":"Jun 23 2019 08:14AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]},{"id":"414265576","video":"577362","title":"Democratic%20Hopefuls%20Advocate%20Legal%20Prostitution","caption":"From%20local%20to%20national%2C%20Fox%2026%20discusses%20the%20hottest%20political%20issues.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F23%2FDemocratic_Hopefuls_Advocate_Legal_Prost_0_7433845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F23%2FDemocratic_Hopefuls_Advocate_Legal_Prostitution_577362_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655903257%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DCR6xupgmDqDU-EjCC6xklqCUL4I","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/you_decide&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fyou-decide%2Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"}},"createDate":"Jun 23 2019 08:07AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414278949_414266234_133082",video:"577365",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"From%2520local%2520to%2520national%252C%2520Fox%252026%2520discusses%2520the%2520hottest%2520political%2520issues.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concentration__577365_1800.mp4?Expires=1655903670&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ubG7yzhnZ6n0SvzR1d7VyDFDOOE",eventLabel:"Democratic%20Hopefuls%20Advocate%20Legal%20Prostitution-414266234",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/you_decide&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fyou-decide%2Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 11:39AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414278949"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 08:14AM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-414278949" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414278949-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414278949-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414278949-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414278949-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_20190623131431"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Democratic_Hopefuls_Advocate_Legal_Prost_0_7433845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414278949-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Democratic_Hopefuls_Advocate_Legal_Prost_0_20190623130738"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414278949-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="4" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_20190623131431"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Democratic_Hopefuls_Advocate_Legal_Prost_0_7433845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Democratic_Hopefuls_Advocate_Legal_Prost_0_20190623130738"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414278949');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_20190623131431"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Democratic_Hopefuls_Advocate_Legal_Prost_0_7433845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Democratic_Hopefuls_Advocate_Legal_Prost_0_20190623130738"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/you-decide/democrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-" data-title="Democrats and election 2020" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/you-decide/democrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-" addthis:title="Democrats and election 2020" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/you-decide/democrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414278949" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - This week's panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and radio host; Chris Tritico,FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington, conservative attorney; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law; Kathleen McKinley.conservative blogger, join Greg Groogan to talk about the 2020 Democratic candidates and issues brought forward this past week.</p><p> </p><p>ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state would legalize the buying and selling of sex under a proposal introduced in the state Legislature Monday that would lift criminal penalties for sex work.</p><p>The bill isn't expected to get a vote before the Democrat-led Senate and Assembly plan to adjourn for the year next week. But supporters still hailed the announcement of the bill as a critical step toward repealing criminal penalties for sex workers and their customers.</p><p>Speaking at a press conference in Manhattan Monday, former and current sex workers talked about being forced into the industry as minors. They said many sex workers rely on their jobs to make ends meet.</p><p>"We only want to live, be free and be safe," said TS Candii, a former sex worker and current leader in the effort to decriminalize the industry. She said started selling sex at age 13 as a matter of survival.</p><p>The bill's sponsor in the Assembly, Manhattan Democrat Richard Gottfried, said outlawing prostitution has only forced sex workers into the shadows, where they can be exploited, trafficked and then punished for breaking the law.</p><p>"Trying to stop sex work between consenting adults should not be the business of the criminal justice system," he said. "It has not worked for a couple of thousand years."</p><p>The bill faces opponents on the left and right, however, showing just how difficult it will be to change those old laws.</p><p>A leading anti-trafficking group supports decriminalizing sex work, but not the actions of pimps and johns.</p><p>"Prostitution causes severe long-term psychological and physical harm," said Judy Harris Kluger, a former judge who now serves as executive director of Sanctuary for Families, which provides services to sex trafficking victims. "We are better than this."</p><p>Advocates for sex workers are also supporting legislation this year that would repeal criminal penalties for loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution. More than 100 current and former sex workers in favor of that bill rallied at the state Capitol last month.</p><p> </p><p>The two dozen candidates who make up the sprawling 2020 Democratic presidential field range in age from 37 to 89 and include liberals and moderates; senators, governors and mayors; and an unprecedented number of women and minorities.</p><p>Democrats view the upcoming election as a must-win, and they're looking to nominate someone who is their best hope to beat President Donald Trump.</p><p>Here are the candidates:</p><p>MICHAEL BENNET</p><p>Age: 54</p><p>Best known for: The senator from Colorado gave a scorching speech slamming Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas during the recent government shutdown.</p><p>Biggest strength: Bennet is viewed as a wonky, issue-oriented pragmatist who has won tough campaigns, which could be a winning combination for Democratic voters who don't want to veer too far left but are eager to beat Trump.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Bennet is not as well known as many other senators competing for the Democratic nomination and has no natural base.</p><p>___</p><p>JOE BIDEN</p><p>Age: 76</p><p>Best known for: Being former President Barack Obama's vice president from 2009 to 2017 and U.S. senator from Delaware from 1973 to 2009.</p><p>Biggest strength: He's well-known nationally and popular in some places Democrats have lost recently, such as working-class swing states Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, his birthplace.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Biden would be the oldest person ever elected president, with a nearly five-decade record for opponents to comb through, at a time many in his party are clamoring for a new generation to take the reins. The notoriously chatty former senator also tends to commit verbal gaffes and faced recent accusations by some women of uninvited, though nonsexual, touching.</p><p>___</p><p>CORY BOOKER</p><p>Age: 50</p><p>Best known for: Serving as mayor of Newark and, currently, U.S. senator from New Jersey. He made headlines last year during his self-proclaimed "'I am Spartacus' moment" as he flouted Senate rules against disclosing confidential documents during Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation fight.</p><p>Biggest strength: His optimistic, unity-first attitude could resonate at a time of deep political divisions.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Trying to convince voters that he's tough enough to take on Trump.</p><p>___</p><p>STEVE BULLOCK</p><p>Age: 53</p><p>Best known for: Serving as governor of Montana since 2013</p><p>Biggest strength: He's the only statewide elected official in the field who has won a state that President Donald Trump carried in 2016.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Low name recognition as the chief executive of one of the least-populated U.S. states as well as raising enough money and getting enough support in polls to qualify for Democrats' first debates in June.</p><p>___</p><p>PETE BUTTIGIEG</p><p>Age: 37</p><p>Best known for: Serving as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.</p><p>Biggest strength: He's won over voters and many skeptics with his intelligence and an articulate yet plain-spoken speaking style. He's also shown an ability to inspire voters of different ages with a message of hope and "a new generation of leadership" and has been able to raise millions more than many of his Democratic rivals.</p><p>Biggest weakness: His youth and lack of political experience - his only public office has been leading the community of about 100,000 people - will give some voters pause. He also will need to ramp up his campaign operations and do more to appeal to minority voters in order to maintain his early momentum.</p><p>___</p><p>JULIAN CASTRO</p><p>Age: 44</p><p>Best known for: Serving as Housing and Urban Development secretary during President Barack Obama's second term and as the mayor of San Antonio, Texas, for five years.</p><p>Biggest strength: His youthfulness and status as the only Latino in the race could help him win the votes of Democrats looking for a new face of their party.</p><p>Biggest weakness: His fundraising lags well behind other contenders.</p><p>___</p><p>BILL DE BLASIO</p><p>Age: 58</p><p>Best known for: Serving as New York City's mayor since 2014.</p><p>Biggest strength: The leader of the nation's biggest city will be able to cite accomplishments such as expanding full-day prekindergarten citywide and curtailing police tactics that critics said were discriminatory, while presiding over continued drops in violent crime.</p><p>Biggest weakness: He faces skepticism even at home, with a recent poll finding 76% of New Yorkers say they believe he shouldn't run. He could also face obstacles in trying to distinguish himself in a field crowded with left-leaning Democrats.</p><p>___</p><p>JOHN DELANEY</p><p>Age: 56</p><p>Best known for: Being a former congressman from Maryland.</p><p>Biggest strength: He has rolled out a rural-focus policy that includes proposals to strengthen family farmers and rural infrastructure, a plan that could play well in the battleground Rust Belt states won by Trump.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Low name recognition.</p><p>___</p><p>TULSI GABBARD</p><p>Age: 38</p><p>Best known for: Serving as a U.S. representative for Hawaii, the first American Samoan and first Hindu to be elected to Congress.</p><p>Biggest strength: Her military service in Iraq and Kuwait with the Hawaii National Guard.</p><p>Biggest weakness: She has been criticized for traveling to Syria in 2017 to meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad, who has been accused of war crimes and even genocide. She was also forced to apologize for her past work advocating against gay rights.</p><p>___</p><p>KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND</p><p>Age: 52</p><p>Best known for: The senator from New York is one of her chamber's most vocal members on issues of sexual harassment, military sexual assault, equal pay for women and family leave.</p><p>Biggest strength: Not being afraid to defy her own party in the #MeToo era, calling early for Democratic Sen. Al Franken's resignation over sexual misconduct allegations and saying Bill Clinton should have voluntary left the presidency over an affair with intern Monica Lewinsky.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Sluggish campaign fundraising in the wake of some unpleasant #MeToo headlines of her own, with Gillibrand acknowledging there were "post-investigation human errors" made when her Senate office investigated allegations of sexual misconduct against various staffers.</p><p>___</p><p>MIKE GRAVEL</p><p>Age: 89</p><p>Best known for: Serving as U.S. senator representing Alaska from 1969 to 1981 who read the Pentagon Papers into the congressional record. He also ran for president unsuccessfully in 2008, first as a Democrat and then as a Libertarian.</p><p>Biggest strength: Long antiwar record, which could play well with the progressive wing of the party.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Oldest candidate in the race by far. Gravel's campaign has previously said he wanted to make the debate stage in an effort to push the party to the left, not to win.</p><p>___</p><p>KAMALA HARRIS</p><p>Age: 54</p><p>Best known for: The former California attorney general is now the junior U.S. senator from California, known for her rigorous questioning of Trump's nominees.</p><p>Biggest strength: As the one black woman in the race, she's able to tap into networks like historically black colleges and universities and her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority that haven't been fully realized before.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Her prosecutorial record has come under scrutiny amid a push for criminal justice reform.</p><p>___</p><p>JOHN HICKENLOOPER</p><p>Age: 67</p><p>Best known for: The former Colorado governor was a quirky brewpub owner who became a politician late in life/.</p><p>Biggest strength: An unorthodox political persona and successful electoral track record in a swing state. He's one of the few governors in a race heavy with senators and D.C. stalwarts.</p><p>Biggest weakness: He's previously joked that he was too centrist to win the Democratic nomination. As governor he disappointed some environmentalists by not regulating the energy industry more. He's another white male baby boomer in a party filled with younger and more diverse candidates that better reflect its base.</p><p>___</p><p>JAY INSLEE</p><p>Age: 68</p><p>Best known for: Being governor of Washington state and a former congressman.</p><p>Biggest strength: His campaign emphasis is on combating climate change, which he frames as an economic opportunity in addition to a moral imperative.</p><p>Biggest weakness: He risks being labeled a one-issue candidate.</p><p>___</p><p>AMY KLOBUCHAR</p><p>Age: 59</p><p>Best known for: The three-term Minnesota senator raised her national profile during a Senate committee hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when she asked him whether he had ever had so much to drink that he didn't remember what happened. He replied, "Have you?"</p><p>Biggest strength: She's known as a pragmatic lawmaker willing to work with Republicans to get things done, a quality that's helped her win across Minnesota, including in rural areas that supported Trump in 2016. She says her Midwestern sensibilities would help Democrats reclaim critical battlegrounds like Wisconsin and Michigan.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Her pragmatism may work against her in a primary, as Democratic voters increasingly embrace more liberal policies and positions. There have also been news reports that she has mistreated staff.</p><p>___</p><p>WAYNE MESSAM</p><p>Age: 45</p><p>Best known for: Serving as the mayor of Miramar, Florida, and playing on the Florida State University Seminoles' 1993 national championship football team.</p><p>Biggest strength: He touts his mayoral experience balancing government regulations needed to protect the environment while allowing room for companies to prosper.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Low name recognition and funding.</p><p>___</p><p>SETH MOULTON</p><p>Age: 40</p><p>Best known for: The Massachusetts congressman and Iraq War veteran gained national attention for helping lead an effort within the party to reject Nancy Pelosi as House speaker after Democrats regained control of the chamber.</p><p>Biggest strength: Military and congressional experience.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Low name recognition, late start on the fundraising necessary to qualify for the summer debate stage.</p><p>___</p><p>BETO O'ROURKE</p><p>Age: 46</p><p>Best known for: The former three-term congressman narrowly lost the 2018 Senate race to Republican Ted Cruz in Texas, the country's largest conservative state.</p><p>Biggest strength: A do-it-yourself campaign style that packs lots of travel and multiple events into long days and encourages off-the-cuff discussions with voters that still allow O'Rourke to talk up his days as a onetime punk rock guitarist and his love for his home on the U.S.-Mexico border.</p><p>Biggest weakness: He's longer on enthusiasm and vague, bipartisan optimism than actual policy ideas, and the style-over-substance approach could see O'Rourke's strong early fundraising slip once the curiosity begins to fade.</p><p>___</p><p>TIM RYAN</p><p>Age: 45</p><p>Best known for: The Ohio congressman made an unsuccessful bid to replace Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader in 2016.</p><p>Biggest strength: Ryan has touted himself as a candidate who can bridge Democrats' progressive and working-class wings to win the White House.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Low name recognition, late start on grassroots fundraising.</p><p>___</p><p>BERNIE SANDERS</p><p>Age: 77</p><p>Best known for: The senator from Vermont's presidential primary campaign against Hillary Clinton in 2016 laid the groundwork for the leftward lurch that has dominated Democratic politics in the Trump era.</p><p>Biggest strength: He generated progressive energy that fueled his insurgent 2016 campaign and has the best fundraising numbers of any Democrat so far.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Expanding his appeal beyond his largely white base of supporters.</p><p>___</p><p>ERIC SWALWELL</p><p>Age: 38</p><p>Best known for: The California congressman is a frequent guest on cable news criticizing President Donald Trump.</p><p>Biggest strength: Media savvy and youthfulness could appeal to young voters.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Low name recognition, late start on grassroots fundraising.</p><p>___</p><p>ELIZABETH WARREN</p><p>Age: 69</p><p>Best known for: The senator from Massachusetts and former Harvard University law professor whose calls for greater consumer protections led to the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under President Barack Obama.</p><p>Biggest strength: Warren has presented a plethora of progressive policy ideas, including eliminating existing student loan debt for millions of Americans, breaking up farming monopolies and mammoth technology firms, implementing a "wealth tax" on households with high net worth and providing universal child care.</p><p>Biggest weakness: She is viewed as one of the most liberal candidates in the Democratic field, which could hurt her among moderates. Her policy-heavy approach also risks alienating voters at a time when other candidates are appealing to hearts as much as to minds.</p><p>___</p><p>MARIANNE WILLIAMSON</p><p>Age: 66</p><p>Best known for: Best-selling author and spiritual leader.</p><p>Biggest strength: Outsider who could draw interest from voters who are fans of her books.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Low name recognition, little political experience.</p><p>___</p><p>ANDREW YANG</p><p>Age: 44</p><p>Best known for: Entrepreneur who has generated buzz with his signature proposal for universal basic income to give every American $1,000 a month, no strings attached.</p><p>Biggest strength: Robust policy agenda, tech savvy.</p><p>Biggest weakness: Low name recognition, no political experience.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story414278949 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story414278949 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-414278949",i="relatedHeadlines-414278949",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7334_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7334"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7334_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7334_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414278949'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9931_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9931"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"You Decide" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"416479" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More You Decide Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/you-decide/are-harris-county-judges-being-too-lenient-on-bonds-and-sentencing-what-s-your-point-" title="Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?" data-articleId="414271484" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel: Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Kathleen McKinley – conservative blogger, join Greg Groogan in a discussion about recent crimes committed by previous offenders out on bond.</p><p> </p><p>HOUSTON (FOX 26 ) June 19, 2019 "The good Lord says help yourself and I will help you," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. "We help ourselves by holding people accountable."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/deportation-postponed-will-changes-come-to-asylum-standards-what-s-your-point-" title="Deportation postponed  will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?" data-articleId="414271424" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:31AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel: Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Kathleen McKinley – conservative blogger, talk about President Trump's recent postponing of impending raids to deport illegal immigrants.The President says he's hoping to leverage the delay into Congressional action on asylum standards.</p><p>WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump and asked him to call off planned raids to deport immigrants here illegally.</p><p>The California Democrat called Trump on Friday night, according to a person familiar with the situation and not authorized to discuss it publicly. The person spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump announced a two-week delay with a tweet Saturday afternoon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/us-iran-tensions-saber-rattling-or-on-the-brink-of-war-what-s-your-point-" title="U.S. - Iran tensions, saber rattling or on the brink of war - What's Your Point?" data-articleId="414270728" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. - Iran tensions, saber rattling or on the brink of war - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:21AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel: Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Kathleen McKinley – conservative blogger, join Greg Groogan in a discussion about Iranian tensions.</p><p> </p><p>JERUSALEM (AP) - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Sunday that Iran should not "mistake U.S. prudence and discretion for weakness," after the U.S. abruptly called off military strikes against Iran in response to the shooting down of an unmanned American surveillance drone.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/democrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_20190623131431"/> </figure> <h3>Democrats and election 2020 - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/are-harris-county-judges-being-too-lenient-on-bonds-and-sentencing-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_20190623125436"/> </figure> <h3>Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/deportation-postponed-will-changes-come-to-asylum-standards-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_20190623123852"/> </figure> <h3>Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/us-iran-tensions-saber-rattling-or-on-the-brink-of-war-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_20190623123015"/> </figure> <h3>U.S. - Iran tensions, saber rattling or on the brink of war - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414278949'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3533_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3533"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0977_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0977"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/are-harris-county-judges-being-too-lenient-on-bonds-and-sentencing-what-s-your-point-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/deportation-postponed-will-changes-come-to-asylum-standards-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/us-iran-tensions-saber-rattling-or-on-the-brink-of-war-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U.S. - Iran tensions, saber rattling or on the brink of war - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/trump-2020-the-campaign-begins-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Kicks_Off_Re_Election_Campaign_0_7433655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Kicks_Off_Re_Election_Campaign_0_7433655_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Kicks_Off_Re_Election_Campaign_0_7433655_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Kicks_Off_Re_Election_Campaign_0_7433655_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Kicks_Off_Re_Election_Campaign_0_7433655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump 2020 the campaign begins - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/scientists-develop-new-laser-that-can-find-and-destroy-cancer-cells-in-the-blood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scientists develop new laser that can find and destroy cancer cells in the blood</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3529_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3529_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414278949'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4231_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4231"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KRIV-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414278949');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414278949'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texas-news">Texas News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/national-news">National News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-ktxh">EEOC Public File (KTXH)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/2109956-story">Jobs at Fox 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6002",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6002\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4231_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4231",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4231\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3640_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3640",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3640\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3ddemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7715_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7715",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7715\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9931_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9931",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9931\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3529",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3529\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7334_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7334",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7334\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0814",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0814\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0977_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0977",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0977\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3533_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3533",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3533\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fdemocrats-and-election-2020-what-s-your-point-"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1560487979000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script><script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"9 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- <ul style="list-style-type: none; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; overflow: hidden; border-style: none none solid; border-bottom-width: 5px; border-bottom-color: rgb(186, 0, 0); color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; background-color: rgb(239, 239, 239);"><li style="font-size: 1em; list-style-type: none; vertical-align: bottom; clear: both; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(86, 86, 86); border-top-width: 1px; border-top-style: dotted; border-top-color: rgb(188, 188, 188); background-color: transparent;"><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:12px;"><strong>LINKS | </strong> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/7924407-story">CONTACT US</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC PUBLIC FILE</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC PUBLIC FILE</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/2109956-story">FOX 26/my 20 JOBS</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">PRIVACY POLICY</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">TERMS OF SERVICE</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">AD CHOICES</a> </span></p></li></ul><p class="copyright" style="text-align: center;">© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <span>All Rights Reserved.</span></p> --> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43962);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>