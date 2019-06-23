< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. DEA Special Agent Will Glaspy in the hot seat- What's Your Point? <strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Mexican Cartels have been aggresively pushing meth into the U.S. markets, including Houston, In 2018 there was a 44% increase in meth seizures compared to 2017. Currently meth seizures made by the DEA Houston division are up in 2019 and continue to rise. Currently meth seizures made by the DEA Houston division are up in 2019 and continue to rise.</p> <p>Greg Groogan talks with DEA Special Agent Will Glaspy about the increase in cartel controlled methamphetamine.</p> <p>Meth is not a new drug, amphetamine was first made in 1887 in Germany, but was more developed in Japan in 1919. Meth went into wide use in WWII, when both sides used it to keep troops awake.</p> <p>In the 1950s meth was prescribed as a diet aid and to fight depression. Easily available, it was also used as a non-medical stimulant by college students, truck drivers and abuse of the drug spread.</p> <p>The pattern changed in the 1960s with the increased availability of injectable meth worsening the abuse.</p> <p>In the 1970s The U.S. government made it illegal for most uses, after that motorcycle gangs controlled most of the production and distribution of the drug.</p> <p>In the 1990s, Mexican drug cartels set up large laboratories in California in conjunction with smaller labs producing meth across the country.</p> <p>Today the DEA is seeing meth with near 100% purity being mass produced by drug cartels in Mexico.</p> <p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More You Decide Stories

Democrats and election 2020 - What's Your Point?

This week's panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and radio host; Chris Tritico,FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington, conservative attorney; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law; Kathleen McKinley.conservative blogger, join Greg Groogan to talk about the 2020 Democratic candidates and issues brought forward this past week.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state would legalize the buying and selling of sex under a proposal introduced in the state Legislature Monday that would lift criminal penalties for sex work. Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?

This week's panel: Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Kathleen McKinley – conservative blogger, join Greg Groogan in a discussion about recent crimes committed by previous offenders out on bond.

HOUSTON (FOX 26 ) June 19, 2019 "The good Lord says help yourself and I will help you," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. "We help ourselves by holding people accountable." Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?

This week's panel: Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Kathleen McKinley – conservative blogger, talk about President Trump's recent postponing of impending raids to deport illegal immigrants.The President says he's hoping to leverage the delay into Congressional action on asylum standards.

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump and asked him to call off planned raids to deport immigrants here illegally.

The California Democrat called Trump on Friday night, according to a person familiar with the situation and not authorized to discuss it publicly. The person spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump announced a two-week delay with a tweet Saturday afternoon. (AP) - New York state would legalize the buying and selling of sex under a proposal introduced in the state Legislature Monday that would lift criminal penalties for sex work.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/are-harris-county-judges-being-too-lenient-on-bonds-and-sentencing-what-s-your-point-" title="Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?" data-articleId="414271484" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel: Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Kathleen McKinley – conservative blogger, join Greg Groogan in a discussion about recent crimes committed by previous offenders out on bond.</p><p> </p><p>HOUSTON (FOX 26 ) June 19, 2019 "The good Lord says help yourself and I will help you," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. "We help ourselves by holding people accountable."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/deportation-postponed-will-changes-come-to-asylum-standards-what-s-your-point-" title="Deportation postponed  will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?" data-articleId="414271424" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:31AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel: Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Kathleen McKinley – conservative blogger, talk about President Trump's recent postponing of impending raids to deport illegal immigrants.The President says he's hoping to leverage the delay into Congressional action on asylum standards.</p><p>WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump and asked him to call off planned raids to deport immigrants here illegally.</p><p>The California Democrat called Trump on Friday night, according to a person familiar with the situation and not authorized to discuss it publicly. The person spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump announced a two-week delay with a tweet Saturday afternoon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 