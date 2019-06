Bill King joins Greg Groogan to explain why he and like-minded Houstonians have started a ballot initiative " End Pay to Play" , essentailly banning those who do buisness with the city from contributing to the campaigns of elected decision makers.

A group of concerned Houstonians has formed the End Pay-to-Play PAC to finance a massive petition drive that aims to reduce the amount that people or companies that do business with the City of Houston can contribute to any candidate for mayor, controller or City council, or any PAC which contributes to any such candidate, to $500 per year.

To get the measure before the electorate, King and his allies need 40,000 signatures, an effort that begins this week.