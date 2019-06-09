< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. City councilman and newly announced candidate for mayor Dwight Boykins - What's Your Point? 09 2019 09:07AM Posted Jun 09 2019 10:47AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 09 2019 09:07AM CDT <aside id='related-headlines411638579' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/home/dwight-boykins-acquires-fire-fighters-association-endorsement-for-mayoral-run">
<span>Boykins gets Fire Fighters Association endorsement</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/home/council-member-dwight-boykins-files-paperwork-to-run-for-mayor">
<span>Boykins backed by firefighters in run for mayor</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/dwight-boykins-files-paperwork-for-mayoral-run-has-yet-to-officially-declare-candidacy">
<span>Dwight Boykins files paperwork for mayoral run</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/home/council-member-dwight-boykins-seriously-considering-running-for-mayor">
<span>Council Member Boykins considering mayoral run</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/you-decide/houston-s-mayoral-race-is-heating-up-who-else-might-run-what-s-your-point-">
<span>More candidates coming to Houston's mayoral race?</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/boykins_1559775211607_7356655_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Boykins backed by firefighters in run for mayor</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/dwight-boykins-files-paperwork-for-mayoral-run-has-yet-to-officially-declare-candidacy"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/vlcsnap-2019-06-02-16h20m44s80_1559510777860_7344378_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Dwight Boykins files paperwork for mayoral run</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/council-member-dwight-boykins-seriously-considering-running-for-mayor"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/vlcsnap-2019-06-02-16h20m44s80_1559510777860_7344378_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Council Member Boykins considering mayoral run</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/houston-s-mayoral-race-is-heating-up-who-else-might-run-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Houston_Mayoral_Race_Predictions_0_7343938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>More candidates coming to Houston's mayoral race?</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Greg Groogan talks one on one with Houston city council member Dwight Boykins about his decision to become a candidate for mayor.</p> <p> </p> <p>Other candidates for the 2019 Houston mayoral election include</p> <p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/sylvesterturner/">Sylvester Turner</a></p> <p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/bakerforhtown">Kendall Baker</a></p> <p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/tonybuzbeehouston/">Tony Buzbee</a></p> <p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Anton4Houston/">Anton Dowls</a></p> <p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Houjami-for-Mayor-of-Houston-819695518364623/">Naoufal Houjami</a></p> <p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/BillKingHouston/">Bill King</a></p> <p><a href="https://dsmith4mayor2019.com/">Demetria Smith</a></p> <p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More You Decide Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nancy Pelosi and President Trump war of words - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 10:05AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel: Ben Streusand – conservative commentator, “Three Amigos”, KSEV Radio, Carmen Roe – Houston Attorney, Charles Blain – jpurnalist, political commentator, Keir Murray – Democratic strategist, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, join Greg Groogan to discuss this week's war of words between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ad President Trump.</p><p> </p><p>FOX NEWS - June 6, 2019 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told senior Democrats on Tuesday that she ultimately wants to see President Trump “in prison,” according to a report .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/candidate-for-mayor-bill-king-explains-ballot-initiative-end-pay-to-play-what-s-your-point-" title="Candidate for mayor, Bill King explains ballot initiative 'end pay-to-play' - What's Your Point?" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Candidate for mayor, Bill King explains ballot initiative 'end pay-to-play' - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 09:23AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bill King joins Greg Groogan to explain why he and like-minded Houstonians have started a ballot initiative " End Pay to Play" , essentailly banning those who do buisness with the city from contributing to the campaigns of elected decision makers.</p><p>A group of concerned Houstonians has formed the End Pay-to-Play PAC to finance a massive petition drive that aims to reduce the amount that people or companies that do business with the City of Houston can contribute to any candidate for mayor, controller or City council, or any PAC which contributes to any such candidate, to $500 per year.</p><p>To get the measure before the electorate, King and his allies need 40,000 signatures, an effort that begins this week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hillary-clinton-mueller-report-shows-obstruction-occurred" title="Hillary Clinton: Mueller report shows obstruction occurred" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Nathania Johnson/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hillary Clinton: Mueller report shows obstruction occurred</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 09:07AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 09:56AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hillary Clinton says there are two inescapable conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.</p><p>The first is that Russia conducted a sweeping and systemic interference into the 2016 election and the second is that obstruction of justice occurred.</p><p>"You cannot read the report, chapter and verse, fact after fact, without reaching those conclusions." Clinton said. Featured Videos class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/city-councilman-and-newly-announced-candidate-for-mayor-dwight-boykins-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Hot_Seat_with_Dwight_Boykins_0_7367814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hot_Seat_with_Dwight_Boykins_0_20190609140743"/> </figure> <h3>City councilman and newly announced candidate for mayor Dwight Boykins - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/nancy-pelosi-and-president-trump-war-of-words-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_20190609140512"/> </figure> <h3>Nancy Pelosi and President Trump war of words - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/candidate-for-mayor-bill-king-explains-ballot-initiative-end-pay-to-play-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_20190609135940"/> </figure> <h3>Candidate for mayor, Bill King explains ballot initiative 'end pay-to-play' - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/mexico-takes-action-to-block-illegal-immigration-tariff-increase-canceled-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Mexico_Responds_to_Tariff_Threat_0_7367810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mexico_Responds_to_Tariff_Threat_0_20190609135527"/> </figure> <h3>Mexico takes action to block illegal immigration, tariff increase canceled - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Nancy Pelosi and President Trump war of words - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/body-of-kemah-police-chief-chris-reed-found" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed found</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/candidate-for-mayor-bill-king-explains-ballot-initiative-end-pay-to-play-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Candidate for mayor, Bill King explains ballot initiative 'end pay-to-play' - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hillary-clinton-mueller-report-shows-obstruction-occurred" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Nathania&#x20;Johnson&#x2f;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hillary Clinton: Mueller report shows obstruction occurred</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/mexico-takes-action-to-block-illegal-immigration-tariff-increase-canceled-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Mexico_Responds_to_Tariff_Threat_0_7367810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Mexico_Responds_to_Tariff_Threat_0_7367810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Mexico_Responds_to_Tariff_Threat_0_7367810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Mexico_Responds_to_Tariff_Threat_0_7367810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Mexico_Responds_to_Tariff_Threat_0_7367810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mexico takes action to block illegal 