- This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino,media consultant; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Leal,co-chair Latino PAC; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate; Charles Blain,Director of Urban Reform; join Greg Groogan reacting to recent statements from Carl Cameron the former electoral correspondent for FOX News channel.

Anyone who followed American politics over the past two decades should recognize the name, Carl Cameron. "Campaign Carl" , as he was known was the chief electoral correspondent for the popular FOX News channel. In 2017, he abruptly left, and now we know why. In a recently posted video on FrontpageLive.com, Cameron says, “I was one of Fox’s first hires. The idea of fair and balanced news appealed to me. But over the years, the right-wing hosts drowned out straight journalism with partisan misinformation. I left.”