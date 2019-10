- At the Millennial candidate forum last week, candidate Sue Lovell, who is openly gay, accused Mayor Sylvester Turner of turning his back on a lot of vulnerable people by not pursuing a non-discrimination ordinance, like the 2015 measure known as "HERO". The Mayor chose not to respond on Thursday night, he has been endorsed by the LGBTQ political caucus.

This week’s panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate discuss the feasibility of a non-discrimination ordinance in Houston,