- This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino – media consultant, Laura Moser – former Democratic congressional candidate, Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Jacquie Baly – UH Downtown Political Science Professor Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, discuses the alleged slight as Abbott signs property tax bill without bill's author Senator Paul Bettencourt.

In what appears to be a calculated sleight, Governor Greg Abbott refused to invite State Senator Paul Bettencourt to the signing of legislation reforming and reducing property taxation in Texas. Bettencourt is the author of the bill and crusaded for the cause over multiple sessions.

Sources tell us Abbott was angry that the influential Houston lawmaker refused to support the proposed 'tax swap', which would have raised the sales tax in order to lower property taxes. The measure, supported by Abbott was loudly rejected by both Democrats and Republicans and never came up for a vote.