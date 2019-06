- This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino – media consultant, Laura Moser – former Democratic congressional candidate, Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Jacquie Baly – UH Downtown Political Science Professor Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, talk about recent crimes committed by previously jailed criminals.

Houston Police this week, arrested 18-year-old Ketrell Beasley for allegedly shooting a 10-year-old-boy with an AK-47 rifle. The near fatal incident was not Beasley's first brush with the law. He had in fact, been granted bond on a pending murder charge just 3 months ago.

Police Chief Art Acevedo says the Beasley case is just the latest example of permissive Harris County judges releasing violent criminals from jail.

A 19 year-old suspect shot a 10 year-old boy today. The suspect is out on bond on a pending murder charge. District judges need to start taking the safety our community and risk factors into account, the lives of our children and families hinge on appropriate assessment of risk. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 5, 2019

Police Union President Joe Gamaldi posted this :