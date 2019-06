This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino,media consultant; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Leal,co-chair Latino PAC; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate; Charles Blain,Director of Urban Reform; join Greg Groogan in a discussion on the recent vote at Commissioners Court regardin LGBTQ workplace discrimination protection.

HOUSTON (FOX 26) June 25, 2019 Less than 72 hours after Houston's annual public expression of "Pride," Harris County's leadership took action some consider historic - a non-discrimination policy specifically protecting lesbian-gay-bisexual, and transgender employees.

"The message it sends out is that we may be deep in the heart of Dixie, we may be in the reddest of red states, but we are sensitive, we are inclusive, and we want people to be who they are," said Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Precinct 1.