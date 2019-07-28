< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story420691413" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420691413" data-article-version="1.0">Bail reform in Harris county - what's your point?</h1> </header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420691413" data-article-version="1.0">Bail reform in Harris county - what's your point?</h1> </header> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420691413.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420691413");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_420691413_420690006_182792"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_420691413_420690006_182792";this.videosJson='[{"id":"420690006","video":"588865","title":"Harris%20County%20bail%20reform","caption":"Harris%20County%20bail%20reform","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F28%2FHarris_County_bail_reform_0_7554394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F28%2FHarris_County_bail_reform_588865_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658931755%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DxlhzJUJb8MrOJYdDN5lV2eawNdo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/you_decide&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fyou-decide%2Fbail-reform-in-harris-county-what-s-your-point-"}},"createDate":"Jul 28 2019 09:22AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_420691413_420690006_182792",video:"588865",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/Harris_County_bail_reform_0_7554394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Harris%2520County%2520bail%2520reform",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/28/Harris_County_bail_reform_588865_1800.mp4?Expires=1658931755&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=xlhzJUJb8MrOJYdDN5lV2eawNdo",eventLabel:"Harris%20County%20bail%20reform-420690006",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/you_decide&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fyou-decide%2Fbail-reform-in-harris-county-what-s-your-point-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 09:38AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-420691413"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 09:22AM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/Harris_County_bail_reform_0_7554394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/Harris_County_bail_reform_0_7554394_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/Harris_County_bail_reform_0_7554394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/Harris_County_bail_reform_0_7554394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/Harris_County_bail_reform_0_7554394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420691413-420689491" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/Harris_County_bail_reform_0_7554394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/Harris_County_bail_reform_0_7554394_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/Harris_County_bail_reform_0_7554394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/Harris_County_bail_reform_0_7554394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/28/Harris_County_bail_reform_0_7554394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420691413" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; panel Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal analyst; and Michelle Byington, conservative attorney talk about bail reform.</p> <p>HOUSTON (AP) - July 26, 2019 A settlement that ensures most misdemeanor defendants are quickly released and don't languish in jail has been reached in a federal lawsuit over the bail system in Texas' most populous county, officials announced Friday.</p> <p>The bail system in Harris County, where Houston is located, had been deemed unconstitutional by U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal, who said it violated equal protection rights against wealth-based discrimination for misdemeanor defendants.</p> <p>Rosenthal's ruling stemmed from a 2016 lawsuit against the county that alleged misdemeanor defendants who were too poor to post bail for release remained jailed because of their poverty.</p> <p>The lawsuit was filed on behalf of several misdemeanor defendants, including a woman who was jailed for two days for driving without a valid license because she couldn't afford her $2,500 bail.</p> <p>The settlement's consent decree is "historic and it's a huge step forward for the county and the country," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the county's top administrator. The county had initially fought the lawsuit, but after Hidalgo took office in January, officials worked to settle the case.</p> <p>"We essentially are going from an unconstitutional two-tiered system of justice to one that is fair and makes people safer, and in the process we're hopefully setting an example for what communities all across the country can do," Hidalgo said.</p> <p>The lawsuit is part of a broader push in the U.S. to reform a bail system that civil rights groups say unfairly keeps poor defendants, particularly minorities, locked up and forces many to plead guilty in order to get released.</p> <p>"This is a watershed moment in the bail reform movement," said Elizabeth Rossi, an attorney with Civil Rights Corps, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that is among the groups that sued the county.</p> <p>Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states.</p> <p>The settlement and its consent decree still have to be approved by county commissioners, who are set to vote on it Tuesday. Rosenthal will also have to approve it, possibly at an Aug. 21 court hearing. The consent decree will be overseen by a monitor for at least seven years.</p> <p>The agreement will solidify changes Harris County had already put in place after Rosenthal's ruling.</p> <p>Those changes stated most misdemeanor defendants would be released within 48 hours on personal recognizance bonds that don't require any payment. Rossi said that depending on how busy authorities get on a typical day, she expects most misdemeanor defendants can be released within several hours after a case is filed.</p> <p>The agreement says individuals facing certain types of misdemeanors, including domestic violence and a second or subsequent driving while intoxicated charge, will have to appear before a magistrate judge to determine their release.</p> <p>The county will also be required under the agreement to provide resources to help misdemeanor defendants, including funding for legal representation and a text message reminder system.</p> <p>Rossi said that some of the issues that have contributed to poor defendants missing court dates are transportation and child care. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"You Decide" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"416479" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More You Decide Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/jayinslee_1564607706535_7563088_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/jayinslee_1564607706535_7563088_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/jayinslee_1564607706535_7563088_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/jayinslee_1564607706535_7563088_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/jayinslee_1564607706535_7563088_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic presidential candidate speaks out about Baytown fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 04:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On Wednesday, an explosion and fire erupted at the Exxon facility in Baytown, located about 30 miles east of Houston.</p><p>37 injuries have been recorded, and a shelter-in-place was issued for the area and lifted Wednesday afternoon. </p><p>Earlier this year, a fire at the ITC Deer Park facility raged on, causing public concern for health and safety , as well as unknown lasting effects on the environment .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/democrats-second-round-of-presidential-primary-debates-underway-in-detroit" title="Liberals clash with moderates over Medicare for All, immigration and race in 2nd Democratic debate" data-articleId="421212037" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Democratic_debate__Liberals_duke_it_out__0_7561536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Democratic_debate__Liberals_duke_it_out__0_7561536_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Democratic_debate__Liberals_duke_it_out__0_7561536_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Democratic_debate__Liberals_duke_it_out__0_7561536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Democratic_debate__Liberals_duke_it_out__0_7561536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Liberal Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizbeth Warren clashed with the more moderate slew of candidates over Medicare for All and immigration during the first night of the Democratic debates in Detroit." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Liberals clash with moderates over Medicare for All, immigration and race in 2nd Democratic debate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span>, <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 07:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 03:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The first heat of the Democrats' second round of presidential primary debates in Detroit featured 10 candidates vying for the nomination, and the discussions became heated over issues and policies surrounding health care, race, immigration, the military and age.</p><p>Within minutes of starting their opening statements, the candidates emphasized the need to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.</p><p>Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were at center stage, giving voters on the party's left flank a chance to size up the two leading progressives in their first head-to-head match-up.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/california-governor-signs-law-aimed-at-trump-requiring-presidential-hopefuls-to-release-tax-return-1" title="California governor signs law, aimed at Trump, requiring presidential hopefuls to release tax return" data-articleId="421185852" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/11/president_donald_trump_taxes_tax_returns_generic_031118_1520786881675_5072745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California governor signs law, aimed at Trump, requiring presidential hopefuls to release tax return</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 06:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California's Democratic governor signed a law Tuesday requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns to appear on the state's primary ballot, a move aimed squarely at Republican President Donald Trump.</p><p>Most of the major Democratic candidates for president have already publicly disclosed their personal income tax returns as Trump has refused to do so, breaking with decades of tradition by candidates from both parties.</p><p>The Trump campaign said the law signed by Newsom is "unconstitutional." 