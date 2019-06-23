< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414271484" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414271484" data-article-version="1.0">Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?</h1> </header> Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point? 23 2019 07:54AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414271484_414265535_187366",video:"577361",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"From%2520local%2520to%2520national%252C%2520Fox%252026%2520discusses%2520the%2520hottest%2520political%2520issues.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Violent_Crim_577361_1800.mp4?Expires=1655902475&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=mmRz1CpAzjFHo2XbJEJrbOkfQQ4",eventLabel:"HPD%20Calls%20for%20Tougher%20Punishment%20on%20Violent%20Criminals-414265535",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/you_decide&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fyou-decide%2Fare-harris-county-judges-being-too-lenient-on-bonds-and-sentencing-what-s-your-point-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:40AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414271484"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 07:54AM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414271484-414265520" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414271484" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - This week’s panel: Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Kathleen McKinley – conservative blogger, join Greg Groogan in a discussion about recent crimes committed by previous offenders out on bond.</p> <p> </p> <p>HOUSTON (FOX 26 ) June 19, 2019 "The good Lord says help yourself and I will help you," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. "We help ourselves by holding people accountable."</p> <p>As usual Acevedo isn't shying away from controversy or concerned with political correctness.</p> <p>"When you start giving a slap on the wrist to violent criminals, I've got a problem," the chief said.</p> <p>For some reason, the county's criminal justice system felt the 23-year old suspected robber shot and wounded by police Wednesday afternoon deserved a second chance, even though police say he has 10 prior convictions.</p> <p>The convicted robber was given deferred adjudication, a form of probation normally given to first time offenders who are convicted of non-violent crimes. Defendants who successfully complete that form of probation will have no felony conviction on their records.</p> <p>"They can get their second chance once the pay the price," Acevedo said. "Paying the price ain't deferred adjudication."</p> <p>The suspected robber and his partner carjacked someone early Wednesday morning.</p> <p>At around 3:00 p.m., police chased the stolen vehicle. That chase ended when the suspect the crashed the car.</p> <p>"The driver was armed but guess what, he complied," said the chief.</p> <p>The 23-year-old robber the chief says terrorized customers in the drive thru at a nearby Burger King.</p> <p>"Went and tried to carjack a woman who had her two 15-year-old daughters in the backseat,"Acevedo said.</p> <p>The robber couldn't drive a stick shift, so he jumped out of the car and ran into the Burger King.</p> <p>"Terrorized them with a gun in his hand," the chief said.</p> <p>The robber was shot and wounded by police officers after he ran out through the back door.</p> <p>In a rare move, police allowed us into the crime scene to shoot video of the robber's gun.</p> <p>All of this follows another strange case in which 21-year-old Anthony Conway allegedly killed a man after serving only 60 days in jail for shooting another man in the face.</p> <p>"Who in the community thinks it's a good idea to allow someone who would shoot someone in the face and rob them to be out in just six months?" said Houston Police Union President Joe Gamaldi.</p> <p>The officers involved were Officer David Baskin, an 11 year veteran, and Officer James Baker, a 6 year veteran. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More You Decide Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/AOC_Compares_Migrant_Detention_to_Concen_0_7433673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democrats and election 2020 - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 11:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week's panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and radio host; Chris Tritico,FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington, conservative attorney; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law; Kathleen McKinley.conservative blogger, join Greg Groogan to talk about the 2020 Democratic candidates and issues brought forward this past week.</p><p> </p><p>ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state would legalize the buying and selling of sex under a proposal introduced in the state Legislature Monday that would lift criminal penalties for sex work.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/deportation-postponed-will-changes-come-to-asylum-standards-what-s-your-point-" title="Deportation postponed  will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?" data-articleId="414271424" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:31AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel: Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Kathleen McKinley – conservative blogger, talk about President Trump's recent postponing of impending raids to deport illegal immigrants.The President says he's hoping to leverage the delay into Congressional action on asylum standards.</p><p>WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump and asked him to call off planned raids to deport immigrants here illegally.</p><p>The California Democrat called Trump on Friday night, according to a person familiar with the situation and not authorized to discuss it publicly. The person spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump announced a two-week delay with a tweet Saturday afternoon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/us-iran-tensions-saber-rattling-or-on-the-brink-of-war-what-s-your-point-" title="U.S. - Iran tensions, saber rattling or on the brink of war - What's Your Point?" data-articleId="414270728" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. - Iran tensions, saber rattling or on the brink of war - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:21AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel: Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Craig Jackson – Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Kathleen McKinley – conservative blogger, join Greg Groogan in a discussion about Iranian tensions.</p><p> </p><p>JERUSALEM (AP) - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Sunday that Iran should not "mistake U.S. prudence and discretion for weakness," after the U.S. abruptly called off military strikes against Iran in response to the shooting down of an unmanned American surveillance drone.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/HPD_Calls_for_Tougher_Punishment_on_Viol_0_7433843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Are Harris County judges being too lenient on bonds and sentencing - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/deportation-postponed-will-changes-come-to-asylum-standards-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Delays_ICE_Raids_in_Major_Cities_0_7433758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deportation postponed will changes come to asylum standards- What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/us-iran-tensions-saber-rattling-or-on-the-brink-of-war-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Calls_Off_Iran_Airstrike_0_7433826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U.S. - Iran tensions, saber rattling or on the brink of war - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/trump-2020-the-campaign-begins-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Kicks_Off_Re_Election_Campaign_0_7433655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Kicks_Off_Re_Election_Campaign_0_7433655_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Kicks_Off_Re_Election_Campaign_0_7433655_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Kicks_Off_Re_Election_Campaign_0_7433655_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump_Kicks_Off_Re_Election_Campaign_0_7433655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump 2020 the campaign begins - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/scientists-develop-new-laser-that-can-find-and-destroy-cancer-cells-in-the-blood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scientists develop new laser that can find and destroy cancer cells in the blood</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 