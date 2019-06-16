< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Appeals Court orders city and firefighters back to bargaining table - What's Your Point?
Posted Jun 16 2019 10:26AM CDT 16 2019 07:32AM Posted Jun 16 2019 10:26AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 16 2019 07:32AM CDT <strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - This week's panel: Wayne Dolcefino – media consultant, Laura Moser – former Democratic congressional candidate, Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Jacquie Baly – UH Downtown Political Science Professor Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, once again take on the issue of Prop B and pay parity for Houston firefighters.

HOUSTON, (FOX 26) June 13, 2019 A major dose of uncertainty has been injected into the ongoing legal battle over voter approved pay parity for firefighters.

The 14th Court of Appeals has ordered the City, the police union and the Houston Association of Professional Firefighters back to the table for a second round of mediation in a matter of months.

Firefighters say they're ready and willing. <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/Judge_Orders_Mediation_for_Firefighter_P_0_7402999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/Judge_Orders_Mediation_for_Firefighter_P_0_7402999_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/Judge_Orders_Mediation_for_Firefighter_P_0_7402999_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/Judge_Orders_Mediation_for_Firefighter_P_0_7402999_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/Judge_Orders_Mediation_for_Firefighter_P_0_7402999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" sworn in</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino – media consultant, Laura Moser – former Democratic congressional candidate, Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Jacquie Baly – UH Downtown Political Science Professor Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, once again take on the issue of Prop B and pay parity for Houston firefighters.</p> <p> </p> <p>HOUSTON, (FOX 26) June 13, 2019 A major dose of uncertainty has been injected into the ongoing legal battle over voter approved pay parity for firefighters.</p> <p>The 14th Court of Appeals has ordered the City, the police union and the Houston Association of Professional Firefighters back to the table for a second round of mediation in a matter of months.</p> <p>Firefighters say they're ready and willing.</p> <p>"You can bet Houston firefighters stand ready to resolve any differences, as we always have, in a fair and impartial way. The question is going to become is what this mayor is going to do?" said Marty Lancton, president of the firefighter's union.</p> <p>With two separate lawsuits, involving the City and firefighters squarely on its docket, the appeals court is giving the warring parties 60 days to cut a deal.</p> <p>Opponents seeking to dislodge Mayor Sylvester Turner from City Hall were quick to react.</p> <p>"This is just absolutely irresponsible for a CEO of an organization to allow a dispute like this to go on," said mayoral candidate Bill King.</p> <p>"The appeals court realized what was in front of them and realized this thing can be worked out and hopefully the Mayor will be open to it," said mayoral candidate Dwight Boykins.</p> <p>"A competent mayor would roll up his sleeves and personally work out a deal with the firefighters," said mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee.</p> <p>In a statement released Thursday afternoon Mayor Turner said:</p> <p><em>"The parties met three different times in mediation with no success. While the most realistic course to move forward is to proceed with state authorized collective bargaining, which the firefighters requested from the legislature in 2005, the City of Houston will comply with the order to mediate."</em></p> <p>All parties involved have until August 12th to complete the mediation and report to the court.</p> <p>Asked for comment regarding the court's order, Joe Gamaldi, President of the Houston Police Officers Union said:</p> <p><em>"This once again gives the Fire Union an opportunity to put this unfortunate, yet avoidable, chapter in their history behind them. More You Decide Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/Texas_Property_Tax_Reform_Controversy_0_7403253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/Texas_Property_Tax_Reform_Controversy_0_7403253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/Texas_Property_Tax_Reform_Controversy_0_7403253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/Texas_Property_Tax_Reform_Controversy_0_7403253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/Texas_Property_Tax_Reform_Controversy_0_7403253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bettencourt not invited to Abbott property tax bill This week's panel: Wayne Dolcefino – media consultant, Laura Moser – former Democratic congressional candidate, Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Jacquie Baly – UH Downtown Political Science Professor Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, discuses the alleged slight as Abbott signs property tax bill without bill's author Senator Paul Bettencourt.

In what appears to be a calculated sleight, Governor Greg Abbott refused to invite State Senator Paul Bettencourt to the signing of legislation reforming and reducing property taxation in Texas. Bettencourt is the author of the bill and crusaded for the cause over multiple sessions. Sources tell us Abbott was angry that the influential Houston lawmaker refused to support the proposed 'tax swap', which would have raised the sales tax in order to lower property taxes. The measure, supported by Abbott was loudly rejected by both Democrats and Republicans and never came up for a vote. The measure, supported by Abbott was loudly rejected by both Democrats and Republicans and never came up for a vote.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/sarah-huckabee-sanders-stepping-down-what-s-your-point-" title="Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepping down - What's Your Point?" data-articleId="412959424" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/White_House_Press_Secretary_Steps_Down_0_7403070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/White_House_Press_Secretary_Steps_Down_0_7403070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/White_House_Press_Secretary_Steps_Down_0_7403070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/White_House_Press_Secretary_Steps_Down_0_7403070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/16/White_House_Press_Secretary_Steps_Down_0_7403070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepping down - This week's panel: Wayne Dolcefino – media consultant, Laura Moser – former Democratic congressional candidate, Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Jacquie Baly – UH Downtown Political Science Professor Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, talk about White House Pres Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepping down.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose tenure was marked by a breakdown in regular press briefings and questions about the administration's credibility, will leave her post at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

Trump, calling Sanders forward at an unrelated event in the East Room, called her "strong, but with a great, great heart" and said he was encouraging her to run for governor as she returns home to Arkansas. The near fatal incident was not Beasley's first brush with the law. This week's panel: Wayne Dolcefino – media consultant, Laura Moser – former Democratic congressional candidate, Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Chris Tritico – FOX 26 legal analyst, Jacquie Baly – UH Downtown Political Science Professor Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, talk about recent crimes committed by previously jailed criminals.

Houston Police this week, arrested 18-year-old Ketrell Beasley for allegedly shooting a 10-year-old-boy with an AK-47 rifle. The near fatal incident was not Beasley's first brush with the law. 