< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/logo-fox-26-houston-kriv-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 85°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texas-news">Texas News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/national-news">National News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/60724616_2338093972910231_7521455704960401408_n_1558434954527_7296633_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Houston-area weather forecast"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area weather forecast</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/do-it-yourself-mosquito-repellent-recipe"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_7298108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Do-it-yourself mosquito repellent recipe"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/do-it-yourself-mosquito-repellent-recipe">Do-it-yourself mosquito repellent recipe</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/facebook-instant/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-idaho-teen-phone-of-kidnapping-suspect-pinged-in-kingman"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Surprise police: Idaho teen whose disappearance sparked AMBER Alert found; suspect in custody"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/facebook-instant/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-idaho-teen-phone-of-kidnapping-suspect-pinged-in-kingman">Surprise police: Idaho teen whose disappearance sparked AMBER Alert found; suspect in custody</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/antonio-armstrong-jr-back-in-court-after-mistrial"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/New_trial_date_could_be_set_for_Antonio__0_7297363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Antonio Armstrong Jr. back in court after mistrial"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/antonio-armstrong-jr-back-in-court-after-mistrial">Antonio Armstrong Jr. back in court after mistrial</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area weather forecast</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/do-it-yourself-mosquito-repellent-recipe">Do-it-yourself mosquito repellent recipe</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/facebook-instant/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-idaho-teen-phone-of-kidnapping-suspect-pinged-in-kingman">Surprise police: Idaho teen whose disappearance sparked AMBER Alert found; suspect in custody</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/antonio-armstrong-jr-back-in-court-after-mistrial">Antonio Armstrong Jr. back in court after mistrial</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/texas-house-and-senate-pass-red-light-camera-ban">Texas House and Senate pass red light camera ban</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/sugar-land-man-one-of-lucky-morehouse-college-grads-whose-debt-will-be-paid-by-commencement-speaker">Sugar Land man one of lucky Morehouse college grads whose debt will be paid by commencement speaker</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Gulf Coast Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morningnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morningnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning News</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morningnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/making-the-grade">Making the Grade</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sportsscoop" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports Scoop</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans & NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/tv-grid">Television Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-faceoff">FOX Faceoff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=78022579"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3640_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3640"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3640_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3640_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407783183'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE_1.5"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7715_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7715_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407783183'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story407783183" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407783183" data-article-version="1.0">Anti-abortion legislation a challenge to Roe v Wade- What's Your Point?</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-407783183" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Anti-abortion legislation a challenge to Roe v Wade- What's Your Point?&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/you-decide/anti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-" data-title="Anti-abortion legislation a challenge to Roe v Wade- What's Your Point?" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/you-decide/anti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-" addthis:title="Anti-abortion legislation a challenge to Roe v Wade- What's Your Point?"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407783183.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407783183");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_407783183_407771356_193944"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407783183_407771356_193944";this.videosJson='[{"id":"407771356","video":"565541","title":"States%20Push%20Anti-Abortion%20Legislation","caption":"From%20local%20to%20national%2C%20Fox%2026%20discusses%20the%20hottest%20political%20issues.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F19%2FStates_Push_Anti_Abortion_Legislation_0_7288423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F19%2FStates_Push_Anti_Abortion_Legislation_565541_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652877054%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DBT_WonT7bc2nxB3_0PzcDJQ0lRc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/you_decide&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fyou-decide%2Fanti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-"}},"createDate":"May 19 2019 07:30AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407783183_407771356_193944",video:"565541",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/19/States_Push_Anti_Abortion_Legislation_0_7288423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"From%2520local%2520to%2520national%252C%2520Fox%252026%2520discusses%2520the%2520hottest%2520political%2520issues.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/19/States_Push_Anti_Abortion_Legislation_565541_1800.mp4?Expires=1652877054&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=BT_WonT7bc2nxB3_0PzcDJQ0lRc",eventLabel:"States%20Push%20Anti-Abortion%20Legislation-407771356",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/you_decide&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fyou-decide%2Fanti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 10:36AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-407783183"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 07:30AM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-407783183" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407783183-407771341"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/19/States_Push_Anti_Abortion_Legislation_0_7288423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/19/States_Push_Anti_Abortion_Legislation_0_7288423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/19/States_Push_Anti_Abortion_Legislation_0_7288423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/19/States_Push_Anti_Abortion_Legislation_0_7288423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/19/States_Push_Anti_Abortion_Legislation_0_7288423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407783183-407771341" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/19/States_Push_Anti_Abortion_Legislation_0_7288423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/19/States_Push_Anti_Abortion_Legislation_0_7288423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/19/States_Push_Anti_Abortion_Legislation_0_7288423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/19/States_Push_Anti_Abortion_Legislation_0_7288423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/19/States_Push_Anti_Abortion_Legislation_0_7288423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407783183" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines407783183' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/missouri-gop-led-legislature-passes-8-week-abortion-ban"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/getty_abortionsignsfile_051719_1558114464721_7282901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Missouri legislature passes 8-week abortion ban</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/will-new-abortion-laws-mean-the-end-of-roe-v-wade-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/abortionbattle_1558064922904_7280159_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>New abortion laws mean the end of Roe v. Wade?</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/what-are-the-current-abortion-laws-in-texas-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/08/30/Texas%20Capitol_1440966553007_138363_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>What are the current abortion laws in Texas?</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/televangelist-pat-robertson-says-alabama-has-gone-too-far-with-extreme-abortion-bill"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/thumb%20pat_1557968746396.jpg_7270928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Pat Robertson calls Alabama abortion bill extreme</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/missouri-senate-passes-bill-to-ban-abortions-at-8-weeks-of-pregnancy"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Missouri bill bans abortions at 8 weeks</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino – media consultant, Carmen Roe – Houston Attorney, Bob Price – Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas, Laura Moser – former Democratic congressional candidate, Jacquie Baly- conservative commentator, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host join Greg Groogan in a discussion about the series of anti-abortion legislation that is happening in some states across the nation and will this challenge result in Roe v Wade being overturned.</p> <p>ATLANTA (AP) - May 19, 2019 As multiple states pass laws banning many abortions, questions have surfaced about what exactly that means for women who might seek an abortion. The short answer: nothing yet.</p> <p>Governors in Kentucky , Mississippi , Ohio and Georgia have recently approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen in the sixth week of pregnancy, before many women know they're pregnant, and Alabama's governor signed a measure making the procedure a felony in nearly all cases. Missouri lawmakers passed an eight-week ban Friday. Other states, including Louisiana , are considering similarly restrictive laws.</p> <p>None of the laws has actually taken effect, and all will almost definitely be blocked while legal challenges play out.</p> <p>The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision in Roe v. Wade said a woman has the right to choose whether to have an abortion. Supporters of the the new laws acknowledge that that they will initially be blocked, but they welcome the challenges. They've made it clear that their ultimate goal is to get the nation's highest court to reconsider its 1973 ruling now that the balance seems tipped in their favor.</p> <p>CAN WOMEN STILL GET ABORTIONS IN STATES WHERE THESE LAWS HAVE PASSED?</p> <p>Yes. Abortion remains legal nationwide.</p> <p>Abortion providers say that with all the coverage of the new laws, they've been getting calls from patients and potential patients who are confused about whether the procedure is still available.</p> <p>Although abortion is still legal everywhere, lawmakers in some states have passed less-restrictive measures that make accessing the procedure more difficult. That has resulted in six states having only a single abortion provider, while others have only two or three, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research group.</p> <p>WHO'S CHALLENGING THESE LAWS AND WHERE DO THOSE CHALLENGES STAND?</p> <p>Opponents of the laws are filing lawsuits and fully expect the measures won't be allowed to take effect while the court challenges are pending.</p> <p>A court blocked Kentucky's law from taking effect after the American Civil Liberties Union sued, and that case is ongoing.</p> <p>The ACLU and Planned Parenthood on Wednesday challenged Ohio's law, and they expect a court to keep it from entering effect as scheduled in July.</p> <p>Mississippi's law also is set to take effect in July, but it has been challenged by the Center for Reproductive Rights.</p> <p>Alabama's law would become enforceable in six months and Georgia's would take effect Jan. 1, but the ACLU plans to challenge both of those laws.</p> <p>WHY IS ALABAMA'S LAW GETTING SO MUCH ATTENTION?</p> <p>Alabama's law goes farther than the others. It makes abortion a felony in nearly all cases and includes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. The only exception is when the pregnant woman's health is at serious risk.</p> <p>Republican state Rep. Terri Collins, who sponsored the bill, said adding any exceptions could harm the goal of creating a legal case that embryos and fetuses are people with rights of personhood.</p> <p>Another GOP lawmaker, Rep. Clyde Chambliss, said the bill was not about privacy, which is the legal foundation for Roe, but rather "the right of an unborn child to live."</p> <p>HOW DOES GEORGIA'S LAW CONFERRING PERSONHOOD ON A FETUS WORK?</p> <p>The law says, "It shall be the policy of the State of Georgia to recognize unborn children as natural persons."</p> <p>That caused some speculation that the law would allow women to be charged with murder if they get an abortion. Although a prosecutor could interpret the law that way, University of Georgia law professor emeritus Ron Carlson said he believes a woman "cannot be successfully prosecuted" under the law, which seems primarily to target abortion providers.</p> <p>Elizabeth Nash with the Guttmacher Institute said some states have tried to enact fetal personhood measures by ballot initiatives in the past, but those have failed.</p> <p>That's partly because it could have such broad implications, including access to fertility treatments, inheritance rights and taxation, she said.</p> <p>"There are a lot of consequences that we don't know yet," she said.</p> <p> </p> <p>COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - May 18, 2019 For more than two decades, Nancy Mace did not speak publicly about her rape. In April, when she finally broke her silence, she chose the most public of forums - before her colleagues in South Carolina's legislature.</p> <p>A bill was being debated that would ban all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected; Mace, a Republican lawmaker, wanted to add an exception for rape and incest. When some of her colleagues in the House dismissed her amendment - some women invent rapes to justify seeking an abortion, they claimed - she could not restrain herself.</p> <p>"For some of us who have been raped, it can take 25 years to get up the courage and talk about being a victim of rape," Mace said, gripping the lectern so hard she thought she might pull it up from the floor. "My mother and my best friend in high school were the only two people who knew."</p> <p>As one Republican legislature after another has pressed ahead with restrictive abortion bills in recent months, they have been confronted with raw and emotional testimony about the consequences of such laws. Female lawmakers and other women have stepped forward to tell searing, personal stories - in some cases speaking about attacks for the first time to anyone but a loved one or their closest friend.</p> <p>Mace is against abortion in most cases and supported the fetal heartbeat bill as long as it contained the exception for rape and incest. She said her decision to reveal an attack that has haunted her for so long was intended to help male lawmakers understand the experience of those victims.</p> <p>"It doesn't matter what side of the aisle you are on, there are so many of us who share this trauma and this experience," Mace said in an interview. "Rape and incest are not partisan issues."</p> <p>Personal horror stories have done little to slow passage of bills in Georgia, where a lawmaker told about having an abortion after being raped, or Alabama, where the governor this week signed a law that bans all abortions unless they are necessary to save the life of the mother.</p> <p>In Ohio, a fetal heartbeat bill passed even after three lawmakers spoke out on the floor about their rapes - among them State Rep. Lisa Sobecki, who argued for a rape exemption by recounting her own assault and subsequent abortion.</p> <p>It was gut-wrenching, the Navy veteran said, but her decision to speak out was validated the next day when she was approached in the grocery store by a man in his 70s, whose wife of 41 years had read of her account that morning in the local newspaper. The story prompted his wife to tell him for the first time that she also had been raped.</p> <p>"It's not just our stories," Sobecki said. "It's giving voice to the voiceless, those that haven't felt for a very long time that they could tell their stories and be heard."</p> <p>Four years ago, when a previous fetal heartbeat bill was being debated, state Sen. Teresa Fedor, then a state representative, surprised colleagues with her story of being raped while in the military and having an abortion. She felt compelled to share the story again this year when the issue resurfaced.</p> <p>"It's not something you like to focus on," the Toledo Democrat said. "And it didn't seem to have an impact in stopping the effort, so that's the sad part."</p> <p>The governor signed the bill, without exceptions for rape or incest.</p> <p>Ohio state Rep. Erica Crawley, a Democrat representing Columbus, said she didn't intend to share the story of her sexual assault when floor debate on the heartbeat bill began. But she said she was motivated by a Republican colleague who alleged that witnesses at committee hearings on the bill had exaggerated or fabricated their stories.</p> <p>"I wanted them to know that I'm someone you have respect for, and this has happened to me," she said.</p> <p>Crawley felt she had no choice but to speak out: "Because if I stay silent, I feel like I'm complicit."</p> <p>Kelly Dittmar, an expert on women and politics at Rutgers University, said she would not be surprised if even more female lawmakers begin to speak out about their rapes and abortions. More women feel empowered by the #MeToo movement, she said, and the record number of women who won seats in state legislatures last year gives them a greater voice.</p> <p>"For some women who have healed enough in their own personal battles with this type of abuse, they might be comfortable speaking about this publicly because they see a higher purpose for it," she said.</p> <p>One such woman is Gretchen Whitmer. In 2013, she was minority leader in the Michigan state Senate when she spoke against a Republican-backed effort to require separate health insurance to cover abortion.</p> <p>Seven minutes into her floor speech, a visibly upset Whitmer put down her notes and told her colleagues that she had been raped more than 20 years earlier and that the memory of the attack continued to haunt her. She thanked God that she had not become pregnant by her attacker.</p> <p>In an interview this week, the Democrat said her decision to share her story was the right one. After her testimony, her office received thousands of emails from people thanking her.</p> <p>"That was the thing that bolstered me the most and convinced me that I had to continue speaking out and running for office and taking action," she said. "There are a lot of victims and survivors out there who care, who need to be heard, who need to be represented and who need the law to reflect what we want and need to see in our country."</p> <p>Earlier this week, Michigan's Republican-led Legislature passed two bills to restrict abortions and sent them to the governor.</p> <p>That governor is now Whitmer. She said she will veto both of them.</p> <p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story407783183 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story407783183 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-407783183",i="relatedHeadlines-407783183",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7334_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7334"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7334_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7334_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407783183'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9931_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9931"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"You Decide" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"416479" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More You Decide Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/montana-gov-bullock-joins-2020-democratic-presidential-race-1" title="Montana Gov. Bullock joins 2020 Democratic presidential race" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/14/TZ%20STEVE%20BULLOCK%202020_00.00.03.15_1557835766502.png_7255894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/14/TZ%20STEVE%20BULLOCK%202020_00.00.03.15_1557835766502.png_7255894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/14/TZ%20STEVE%20BULLOCK%202020_00.00.03.15_1557835766502.png_7255894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/14/TZ%20STEVE%20BULLOCK%202020_00.00.03.15_1557835766502.png_7255894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/14/TZ%20STEVE%20BULLOCK%202020_00.00.03.15_1557835766502.png_7255894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced May 14, 2019 that he is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Montana Gov. Bullock joins 2020 Democratic presidential race</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BILL BARROW and MATT VOLZ, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 14 2019 07:09AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 14 2019 08:14AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced Tuesday that he is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, distinguishing himself among nearly two dozen candidates as the field's only statewide elected official to win a state that President Donald Trump carried in 2016.</p><p>The 53-year-old governor is running as a centrist Democrat who has advanced party values while navigating a Republican legislature and a GOP-leaning electorate. Bullock made his candidacy official in a video that capped months of speculation fueled by his political activity in Iowa, which hosts the nation's first presidential caucus next February. He plans to address supporters later Tuesday in the state capital, Helena, where he grew up not far from the governor's mansion.</p><p>"What we need to do is get the country back on track, make sure everybody has a fair shot at success," he told The Associated Press in an interview before launching his campaign via online video. "I've been able to get meaningful things done that impact the people of my state. I believe there'll be a strong reception for that."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/sales-tax-proposal-dies-in-state-legislature-what-s-your-point" title="Sales tax proposal dies in state legislature - What's Your Point" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/State_Sales_Tax_Increase_Dies_0_7250087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/State_Sales_Tax_Increase_Dies_0_7250087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/State_Sales_Tax_Increase_Dies_0_7250087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/State_Sales_Tax_Increase_Dies_0_7250087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/State_Sales_Tax_Increase_Dies_0_7250087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sales tax proposal dies in state legislature - What's Your Point</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 11:03AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino – media consultant, Carmen Roe – Houston Attorney, Justin Lurie – former Republican Congressional candidate, Mustafa Tameez – Democratic commentator, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, talk about the Texas legislature and a failed sales tax proposal.</p><p> </p><p>(FOX 26 HOUSTON) April 10, 2019 Slapping a higher sales tax on Texans, in exchange for property tax cuts to help businesses, public safety and local schools: a swap deal Republican lawmakers are hoping to pass in the state legislature.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/you-decide/flexing-our-military-muscle-in-the-mideast-what-s-your-point-" title="Flexing our military muscle in the Mideast - What's Your Point?" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/Military_Ramps_Up_in_Middle_East_0_7250318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/Military_Ramps_Up_in_Middle_East_0_7250318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/Military_Ramps_Up_in_Middle_East_0_7250318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/Military_Ramps_Up_in_Middle_East_0_7250318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/Military_Ramps_Up_in_Middle_East_0_7250318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From local to national, Fox 26 discusses the hottest political issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flexing our military muscle in the Mideast - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 10:56AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino – media consultant, Carmen Roe – Houston Attorney, Justin Lurie – former Republican Congressional candidate, Mustafa Tameez – Democratic commentator, Michelle Byington – conservative attorney, Antonio Diaz- writer, educator and radio host, join Greg Groogan in a discussion about the recent military ramp up in the Mideast.</p><p>DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - May 11, 2019 A U.S. aircraft carrier strike group rushes toward the Persian Gulf. Decades-old B-52 bombers rumble down runways at desert air bases. The Pentagon, meanwhile, routes a Patriot missile battery and an amphibious supply ship to return to the region.</p><p>These military deployments in the Persian Gulf, beginning with a sudden May 5 order from the White House citing still-unspecified threats from Iran, comes as Tehran has begun setting its own deadlines over its unraveling nuclear deal that President Donald Trump pulled America of out of a year ago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/60724616_2338093972910231_7521455704960401408_n_1558434954527_7296633_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="60724616_2338093972910231_7521455704960401408_n_1558434954527.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/do-it-yourself-mosquito-repellent-recipe"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_7298108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_20190521180824"/> </figure> <h3>Do-it-yourself mosquito repellent recipe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-idaho-teen-phone-of-kidnapping-suspect-pinged-in-kingman"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sandra Rios-Chavez, a 17-year-old teen whose disappearance sparked an AMBER Alert, has been found. The suspect in her disappearance, identified as Miguel Rodriguez-Perez, has been arrested. " title="KSAZ rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez 52119_1558462620975.jpg-408200.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Surprise police: Idaho teen whose disappearance sparked AMBER Alert found; suspect in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/antonio-armstrong-jr-back-in-court-after-mistrial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/New_trial_date_could_be_set_for_Antonio__0_7297363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="New_trial_date_could_be_set_for_Antonio__0_20190521140608"/> </figure> <h3>Antonio Armstrong Jr. back in court after mistrial</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407783183'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3533_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3533"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0977_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0977"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/do-it-yourself-mosquito-repellent-recipe" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_7298108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_7298108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_7298108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_7298108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_7298108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Do-it-yourself mosquito repellent recipe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-idaho-teen-phone-of-kidnapping-suspect-pinged-in-kingman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sandra&#x20;Rios-Chavez&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;17-year-old&#x20;teen&#x20;whose&#x20;disappearance&#x20;sparked&#x20;an&#x20;AMBER&#x20;Alert&#x2c;&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;found&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;suspect&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;disappearance&#x2c;&#x20;identified&#x20;as&#x20;Miguel&#x20;Rodriguez-Perez&#x2c;&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;arrested&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Surprise police: Idaho teen whose disappearance sparked AMBER Alert found; suspect in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/daylight-saving-time-bill-dies-in-texas-senate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/V-DAYLIGHT%20SAVING_KDFWb4db_146.mxf_00.00.01.21_1558461532348.png_7297691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/V-DAYLIGHT%20SAVING_KDFWb4db_146.mxf_00.00.01.21_1558461532348.png_7297691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/V-DAYLIGHT%20SAVING_KDFWb4db_146.mxf_00.00.01.21_1558461532348.png_7297691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/V-DAYLIGHT%20SAVING_KDFWb4db_146.mxf_00.00.01.21_1558461532348.png_7297691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/V-DAYLIGHT%20SAVING_KDFWb4db_146.mxf_00.00.01.21_1558461532348.png_7297691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Daylight Saving Time bill dies in Texas Senate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mother-and-her-3-year-old-son-missing-for-over-a-week" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/salem%20pd_missing%20mother%20and%20son_052119_1558458187524.png_7297875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/salem%20pd_missing%20mother%20and%20son_052119_1558458187524.png_7297875_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/salem%20pd_missing%20mother%20and%20son_052119_1558458187524.png_7297875_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/salem%20pd_missing%20mother%20and%20son_052119_1558458187524.png_7297875_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/salem%20pd_missing%20mother%20and%20son_052119_1558458187524.png_7297875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother and her 3-year-old son missing for over a week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kory-clemens-charged-with-dwi" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h29m35s110_1558456204781_7297758_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h29m35s110_1558456204781_7297758_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h29m35s110_1558456204781_7297758_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h29m35s110_1558456204781_7297758_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h29m35s110_1558456204781_7297758_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kory Clemens arrested in Houston, charged with DWI</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3529_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3529_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407783183'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4231_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4231"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KRIV-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407783183');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/you_decide', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407783183'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texas-news">Texas News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/national-news">National News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-ktxh">EEOC Public File (KTXH)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/2109956-story">Jobs at Fox 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6002",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6002\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fanti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fanti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4231_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4231",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4231\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fanti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3640_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3640",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3640\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fanti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fanti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3danti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7715_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7715",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7715\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fanti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9931_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9931",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9931\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fanti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3529",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3529\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fanti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7334_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7334",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7334\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fanti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0814",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0814\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fanti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0977_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0977",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0977\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fanti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3533_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3533",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3533\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fanti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fyou-decide\x252Fanti-abortion-legislation-a-challenge-to-roe-v-wade-what-s-your-point-"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1557525317000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script><script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"9 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- <ul style="list-style-type: none; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; overflow: hidden; border-style: none none solid; border-bottom-width: 5px; border-bottom-color: rgb(186, 0, 0); color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; background-color: rgb(239, 239, 239);"><li style="font-size: 1em; list-style-type: none; vertical-align: bottom; clear: both; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(86, 86, 86); border-top-width: 1px; border-top-style: dotted; border-top-color: rgb(188, 188, 188); background-color: transparent;"><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:12px;"><strong>LINKS | </strong> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/7924407-story">CONTACT US</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC PUBLIC FILE</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC PUBLIC FILE</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/2109956-story">FOX 26/my 20 JOBS</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">PRIVACY POLICY</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">TERMS OF SERVICE</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">AD CHOICES</a> </span></p></li></ul><p class="copyright" style="text-align: center;">© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <span>All Rights Reserved.</span></p> --> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <script type="text/javascript">var _sf_async_config={uid:58700,domain:"fox26houston.com",useCanonical:true};(function(){function a(){window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime();var c=document.createElement("script");c.setAttribute("language","javascript");c.setAttribute("type","text/javascript");c.setAttribute("src","//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js");document.body.appendChild(c)}var b=window.onload;window.onload=(typeof window.onload!="function")?a:function(){b();a()}})();</script> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43962);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>