What's Your Point? June 25, 2017 Republicans win special elections

- Greg Groogan leads panelists: Bob Price- Associate Editor Breitbart Texas; Nyanza Moore - Houston attorney and progressive commentator; Marcus Davis - Radio host Sunday Morning Live (Majic102.1); Wayne Dolcefino, Media consultant; Jessica Colon-Republican strategist; Adrian Garcia - former Harris County Sheriff; in a lively discussion of political topics.

Despite a barrage of Democratic money, despite the constant distraction of the on-going Russia investigation... and despite the twitter antics of President Donald Trump - the Republicans continued their winning streak in special elections - taking Georgia's 6th Congressional District by a narrow margin- but taking it nonetheless. Is it time for a change in Democratic leadership?