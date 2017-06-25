What's Your Point? June 25, 2017 Republicans win special elections

Posted: Jun 25 2017 10:28AM CDT

Updated: Jun 25 2017 10:31AM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX26) - Greg Groogan leads panelists: Bob Price- Associate Editor Breitbart Texas; Nyanza Moore - Houston attorney and progressive commentator; Marcus Davis -  Radio host Sunday Morning Live (Majic102.1); Wayne Dolcefino, Media consultant; Jessica Colon-Republican strategist; Adrian Garcia - former Harris County Sheriff; in a lively discussion of political topics. 

 

Despite a barrage of Democratic money, despite the constant distraction of the on-going Russia investigation... and despite the twitter antics of President Donald Trump - the Republicans continued their winning streak in  special elections - taking Georgia's 6th Congressional District by a narrow margin- but taking it nonetheless. Is it time for a change in Democratic leadership?

