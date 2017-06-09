Are there recordings and who said what? What's Your Point? June 9, 2017

- What's Your Point? June 9 2017

Panelists: Jared Woodfill, Conservative Republicans of Texas, Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader, Deric Muhommad, community activist; Kathleen McKinley,conservative blogger; Amanda Edwards, Houston city council member; Steve Toth, former state representative; join Greg Groogan to discuss today's topics.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is claiming that James Comey cleared him of wrongdoing in his testimony to Congress. An AP Fact Check finds that's not what the fired FBI chief did. Comey repeatedly refused to say in the Senate hearing whether he thought Trump had obstructed justice. He suggested that was a matter for the special prosecutor to consider

President Donald Trump says he's "100 percent" willing to testify under oath about his interactions with fired FBI director James Comey.

Trump insists that Comey lied in some parts of the testimony he gave Thursday to the Senate intelligence committee. Comey testified under oath.

Trump says that he never asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty and never told Comey he hoped the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn would go away.

He says nobody would ask a man he hardly knew to pledge loyalty to him.

President Donald Trump has criticized TV news channels and called them "killer networks that treat me so badly as fake news."

Trump was speaking at a news conference Friday at the White House with Romania's president.

Trump chose to take a question after his criticism of TV networks from Jonathan Karl of ABC News. Karl asked him about the Senate testimony Thursday of fired FBI Director James Comey. The former FBI director said the president had told lies.

