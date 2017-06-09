Sanctuary city lawsuit What's Your Point? June 9, 2017

- What's Your Point? June 9 2017

Panelists: Jared Woodfill, Conservative Republicans of Texas, Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader, Deric Muhommad, community activist; Kathleen McKinley,conservative blogger; Amanda Edwards, Houston city council member; Steve Toth, former state representative; join Greg Groogan to discuss today's topics.

Should the city of Houston join other communities in Texas suing the state over the controversial anit-sanctuary city law? Mayor Sylvester Turner will ask Houston city council to vote on the issue.

According to a recent University of Houston poll 52% of Harris County residents oppose "sanctuary city" status, while only 37% said they favor it.