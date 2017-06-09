Votes and contributions both allowed in special sessions What's Your Point? June 9,2017

- What's Your Point? June 9 2017

Panelists: Jared Woodfill, Conservative Republicans of Texas, Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader, Deric Muhommad, community activist; Kathleen McKinley,conservative blogger; Amanda Edwards, Houston city council member; Steve Toth, former state representative; join Greg Groogan to discuss today's topics.

There area lot of Texans looking forward to the upcoming special session and lobbyists with deep pockets may be heading the list.

In a startling piece written by Ross Ramsey, Editor of the Texas Tribune, we learn that unlike the regular session - Texas lawmakers are free to accept political contributions when called back to work by the state's governor..