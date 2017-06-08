Houston to join other cities in sanctuary city lawsuit What's Your Point? June 8, 2017

- Panelists - Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Nyanza Moore, Houston attorney and progressive commentator; Tony Diaz, Chicano activist and educator; Paul Bettencourt, Texas state senator; Ennie Hickman, speaker, writer and catholic missionary; Bill King, former mayor of Kemah, businessman and columnist; join Greg Groogan to discuss today's topic.

To the delight of immigrant activists, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has signaled his intention to join other Texas cities in suing the state over the newly passed "anti-sanctuary city" law.

Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted on Thursday:

#SB4: I will ask this month City Council to consider and vote to join the lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of SB4.

Also, the mayor may issue a billion dollars in pension bonds without a vote of the people.