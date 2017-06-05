Careful what you post, social dangers What's Your Point? June 5, 2017

- Harvard has rescinded admission offers to at least ten incoming freshmen after the school learned the students had been sharing offensive memes on Facebook.

The Harvard Crimson reports that the students had all been part of an official and sanctioned Facebook group for incoming freshmen, but had broken off to form “Harvard memes for horny bourgeois teens."

The students used the unofficial group to share memes that mocked sex assault and the Holocaust, and made fun of racial and ethnic groups. The Crimson reports that one meme said that if a Mexican child was hanged, it was "pinatatime."

Last year, some incoming freshmen (class of 2020) were found to have traded racist and sexist jokes in a group chat. Those incoming students were not sanctioned.