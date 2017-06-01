Is a special session going to happen? What's Your Point? June1,2017

- What's Your Point? June 1, 2017

The panelists: Jared Woodfill, Conservative Republicans of Texas; Nyanza Moore, Houston attorney and progressive commentator; Bill King, columnist, businessman and former mayor of Kemah; Marcus Davis, radio host of "Sunday Morning Live", State Senator Paul Bettencourt (R); Ennie Hickman, Speaker, writer, Catholic Missionary; join Greg Groogan to discuss today's topics.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is waiting for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to declare a special session of the Texas Legislature so they can tackle unfinished business Topping Patrick's short list is SB2, legislation designed to deliver a measure of property tax relief to weary homeowners and businesses