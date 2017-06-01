Immigrants and consumer spending What's Your Point ? June1, 2017

- What's Your Point? June 1, 2017

The panelists: Jared Woodfill, Conservative Republicans of Texas; Nyanza Moore, Houston attorney and progressive commentator; Bill King, columnist, businessman and former mayor of Kemah; Marcus Davis, radio host of "Sunday Morning Live", State Senator Paul Bettencourt (R); Ennie Hickman, Speaker, writer, Catholic Missionary; join Greg Groogan to discuss today's topics.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan says the Trump administration crackdown on illegal immigrants will weaken consumer spending and potentially hurt the overall economy. Kaplan says immigrant families are staying home ad not shopping fearful of getting picked up.