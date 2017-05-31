Did Trump pressure Comey? What's Your Point? May 31,2017

Posted: May 31 2017 05:12PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01 2017 01:11AM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - What's Your Point?   May 31, 2017

 Today's  panelists: Jared Woodfill, Conservative Republicans of Texas; Adrian Garcia, former Harris County Sheriff; Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader; Marcus Davis, radio host of "Sunday Morning Live"; Jessica Colon, Republican strategist, Steve Toth, former state representative., join  Greg Groogan in lively political discussion.

 

WASHINGTON (AP) - House intelligence committee issues subpoenas for Trump advisers Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen and others in Russia probe.

 

