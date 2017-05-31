Did Trump pressure Comey? What's Your Point? May 31,2017

- What's Your Point? May 31, 2017

Today's panelists: Jared Woodfill, Conservative Republicans of Texas; Adrian Garcia, former Harris County Sheriff; Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader; Marcus Davis, radio host of "Sunday Morning Live"; Jessica Colon, Republican strategist, Steve Toth, former state representative., join Greg Groogan in lively political discussion.

WASHINGTON (AP) - House intelligence committee issues subpoenas for Trump advisers Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen and others in Russia probe.