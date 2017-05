Special session for Texas Legislature? What's Your Point? May 30, 2017

- What's Your Point? May 30, 2017 Part 3

Panelists - Jared Woodfill, Conservative Republicans of Texas; Nyanza Moore, Houston attorney and progressive commentator; Lance Roberts, Host of "The Real Investment Hour"; Marcus Davis, radio Host of Sunday Morning Live on Majic 102.1; Doug Miller, Houston Chronicle Editorial Board; and Steve Toth former state representative; join Greg Groogan for a lively discussion of today's topics.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - State lawmakers have adjourned their 140 day legislative session - but they could be headed back to work soon.

Monday concluded a session that began in January. Lawmakers are barred from passing most legislation the final day so it's mostly reserved for group photos and hugs goodbye. Protesters briefly interrupted the House session to decry Texas' new anti-sanctuary cities law.

Republican Speaker Joe Straus adjourned the House shortly after 1 p.m. Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick adjourned the Senate about an hour later.

Lawmakers may not be gone long. The next regular session isn't until 2019, but Gov. Greg Abbott hasn't said yet if call lawmakers back this summer to address some agency oversight bills. Some Republicans want to keep working to address a so-called "bathroom bill" and property taxes.