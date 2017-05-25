Harsh drug penalties called for . . . What's Your Point? May 25,2017

- What's you Point? May 25,2017 Part 4

Today's panelists: Bob Price,m associate editor of Breitbart Texas; Tomaro Bell, Houston neighborhood leader, Jeremy Desel, acclaimed reporter and now leader of Word-Vision Media; Bill King, former Mayor of Kemah, attorney and columnist; Deric Muhammad, community activist; Jessica Colon, Republican strategist. join Greg Groogan to discuss today's topics

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered his federal prosecutors to seek the harshest possible penalties against drug offenders Critics say this reverses sentencing reform achieved by the Obama administration and will disproportionately impact minority communities.