License to carry fees What's Your Point? May 24,2017

- What's Your Point? May 24, 2017 Part 3

Panelists: Jared Woodfill, Conservative Republicans of Texas; Amanda Edwards, Houston City Council; Adrian Garcia, former Harris County Sheriff; Marcus Davis, radio host of "Sunday Morning Live" on Majic 102.1; Jessica Colon, Republican strategist; Steve Toth, former State representative.; join Greg Groogan to discuss the topics of the day.

Lawmakers in Austin have made it affordable for Texans to legally carry a handgun. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick says no Texan should be deprived the right of self protection because of expensive government fees.