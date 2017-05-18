What's Your Point? May 18,2017 Property taxes versus city services You Decide What's Your Point? May 18,2017 Property taxes versus city services What's Your Point? May 18,2017 Part 2 Lower property taxes for Houston or more city provided services?

- What's Your Point? May 18, 2017

The Panelists: Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas; Nyanza Moore, Houston attorney and progressive commentator; Tony Diaz, Chicano activist, writer and educator; Bill King, attorney columnist and former Kemah Mayor; Deric Muhammad, community activist; Jared Woodfill, Conservative Republicans of Texas; join host Greg Groogan for a lively political discussion .

A University of Houston poll tells us better than 80 percent of Harris County residents say a measure to lower their property taxes is either very important or somewhat important.

It is the kind of lopsided number which represents a potential electoral buzz-saw for Mayor Sylvester Turner's campaign to remove the city's revenue cap to hire more workers and provide more services.

Question - is it possible to change so many minds?