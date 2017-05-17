What's Your Point? May 17, 2017 Chelsea Manning You Decide What's Your Point? May 17, 2017 Chelsea Manning What's Your Point? panelists discuss Chelsea Manning released from prison serving only 7 years of 35 year sentence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on the release of Pvt. Chelsea Manning from a Kansas military prison (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

The Army says newly freed Pvt. Chelsea Manning will be on a special, unpaid off-duty status that will allow the transgender soldier to wear her preferred civilian clothing, including women's attire.

Manning also will be able to live where she wants.

Manning was released Wednesday from a lockup at Kansas' Fort Leavenworth. That's where she'd been serving a 35-year sentence for giving classified government materials to WikiLeaks.

Former President Barack Obama granted her clemency in January before he left office.

The Army says Manning will be on "excess leave," meaning she is considered to be off-duty, while her court-martial conviction is under appellate review.

An Army spokeswoman says Manning remains subject to the military's criminal code until her discharge from the Army.

9:15 a.m.

Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning says she's uncertain where her life will take her after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.

Manning said in a statement Wednesday that "whatever is ahead ... is far more important than the past," and that she's "figuring things out right now." The statement was emailed just hours after her release from a military prison in Kansas.

Minutes later, she tweeted a photo of her feet in tennis shoes, with the caption: "First steps of freedom!!"

Manning, who is transgender and was known as Bradley Manning before she transitioned in prison, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including six Espionage Act violations. Former President Barack Obama granted her clemency in January before he left office.

8:25 a.m.

A documentary is being created about Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier convicted of giving classified government materials to WikiLeaks.

Pulse Films announced the film at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, the same day that Manning was released from Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas. The film is titled "XY Chelsea" and will be directed by British filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins and executive produced by "Citizenfour" filmmaker Laura Poitras.

Hawkins was planning to film Manning as she was released from prison Wednesday. Producers say Manning granted filmmakers "unprecedented access." Hawkins has followed her legal team since 2014.

Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before transitioning, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including six Espionage Act violations. President Barack Obama granted her clemency in January before departing office.

7:50 a.m.

The U.S. Army says Pvt. Chelsea Manning has been released from a Kansas military prison after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.

Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith says The transgender soldier was released from Fort Leavenworth on Wednesday. Former President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency during his final days in office.

Manning, an Oklahoma native, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including six Espionage Act violations, theft and computer fraud. She was acquitted of the most serious charge of aiding the enemy.

The former intelligence analyst in Iraq acknowledged leaking the materials, saying she wanted to expose what she considered to be the U.S. military's disregard of the effects of war on civilians.

She was known as Bradley Manning before transitioning in prison.

7:25 a.m.

11:13 p.m.

