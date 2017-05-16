Sen. John Cornyn no longer FBI director candidate

U.S. Senator John Cornyn released the following statement regarding the vacancy of the FBI director position:

I have always considered public service to be a great privilege. How I can best serve my fellow Texans and my country has, and will continue to be, my guiding principle.

Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director. I've informed the Administration that I'm committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate.

Working for 28 million Texans in the U.S. Senate is an honor I never expected to have, and one I cherish each and every day. I'm eager to continue working with the Administration and the rest of my colleagues to make Texas and our country stronger.