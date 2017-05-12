What's Your Point" May 12, 2017 More fuel on the inferno You Decide What's Your Point" May 12, 2017 More fuel on the inferno What's your Point? May 12, 2017 More fuel on the inferno as President Trump tweets a warning to former FBI director Comey.

- What's your Point? May 12, 2017 More fuel on the inferno as President Trump tweets a warning to former FBI director Comey. Emplying his heavily used Twitter account, President Donald Trump sent this message " James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversation before he starts leaking to the press!"

The threatening tweet drew response from Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, " I think the American people understand the gravity of this situation. This just isn't another wild tweet from the President. He's going into territory, he's going into territory with obstruction of justice. It's very serious.

Tonight's panel: Michael Kubosh- Houston City Council, Tomaro Bell - neighborhood leader, Jacob Monty - conservative attorney, Marcus Davis - Host of Sunday Morning Live on Majic 102.1, Doug Miller - Houston Chronicle editorial board, Deric Muhammad - community activist.