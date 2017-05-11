What's Your Point? May 11, 2017 Betsy gets booed You Decide What's Your Point? May 11, 2017 Betsy gets booed Students on the campus of Bethune Cookman University booed and turned their backs on Education Secretary Betsy Devos at Wednesdays graduation ceremony.

- Panelists on May 11, 2017 are: Bob Price- Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Nyanza Moore - Houston attorney and progressive commentator, Tony Diaz - Chicano activist and educator, Marcus Davis - Hose of Sunday Morning Live on Majic 102.1, Bill King - attorney, columnist and former candidate for mayor, Lance Roberts- Host of the Real Investment Hour

Students on the campus of Bethune Cookman University booed and turned their backs on Education Secretary Betsy Devos at Wednesdays graduation ceremony. Free speech or disrespect?