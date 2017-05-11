What's Your Point? Comey firing chaos continues You Decide What's Your Point? Comey firing chaos continues The Comey chaos continues in Washington. What's Your Point panelists talk about the latest in this controversy

Panelists on May 11, 2017 are:

Bob Price- Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Nyanza More - Houston attorney and progressive commentator, Tony Diaz - Chicano activist and educator, Marcus Davis - Hose of Sunday Morning Live on Majic 102.1, Bill King - attorney, columnist and former candidate for mayor, Lance Roberts- Host of the Real Investment Hour

Today President Trump announced that he had decided to fire FBI Director Comey regardless of any recommendation by the Justice Department. A statement in direct conflict with the administration's very public narrative over the past 48 hours.. Does this development strengthen the argument for the appointment of a special prosecutor?