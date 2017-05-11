What's Your Point? Comey firing chaos continues

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The Comey chaos continues in Washington. What's Your Point panelists talk about the latest in this controversy
Panelists on May 11, 2017 are:
Bob Price- Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Nyanza More - Houston attorney and progressive commentator, Tony Diaz - Chicano activist and educator, Marcus Davis - Hose of Sunday Morning Live on Majic 102.1, Bill King - attorney, columnist and former candidate for mayor, Lance Roberts- Host of the Real Investment Hour
Today President Trump announced that he had decided to fire FBI Director Comey regardless of any recommendation by the Justice Department. A statement in direct conflict with the administration's very public narrative over the past 48 hours.. Does this development strengthen the argument for the appointment of a special prosecutor?