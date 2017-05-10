What's Your Point? May 10 Bail bond discrimination in Harris County You Decide What's Your Point? May 10 Bail bond discrimination in Harris County Bail bond reform needed in Harris County

- What's Your Point? Wednesday, May 10, 2017 Part 3

A federal judge here in Houston has found that Harris County’s bail bond system discriminates against the poor, forcing far too many to languish in jail.

State Senator John Whitmire is trying to reform the system statewide by providing judges with a free, "risk assessment" tool to help discern who does and who doesn't need to remain behind bars. Well-funded bondsmen are fighting to kill the bill, claiming chaos and high cost will result from releasing more suspects on PR (Personal Recognizance ) bonds.

Panelists: Jared Woodfill - Conservative Republicans of Texas, Nyanza Moore - Houston attorney and progressive commentator, Tony Diaz - Chicano activist and educator, Michael Kubosh - Houston City Council, Ennie Hickman - nationally known speaker and Catholic missionary, Craig Jackson - Texas Southern University Professor at the Thurgood Marshall School of Law.