What's Your Point? May 10 Unemployment at 10 year low

In a nation with the most powerful economic engine on the planet, the official rate of unemployment has dropped to a ten year low of 4.4%. And yet tens of millions of families in the United States are struggling, living pay-check to paycheck and saving little or nothing. The apparent reason is " stagnant wages" that have barely kept up with  inflation. Question - why can't workers in this country make enough to actually prosper?

Panelists: Jared Woodfill - Conservative Republicans of Texas,   Nyanza Moore - Houston attorney and progressive commentator,   Tony Diaz - Chicano activist and educator,   Michael Kubosh - Houston City Council, Ennie Hickman - nationally known speaker and Catholic missionary,   Craig Jackson  - Texas Southern University Professor at the Thurgood Marshall School of Law.


