What's Your Point? May 10 Unemployment at 10 year low

What's Your Point? May 10, 2017 Part 2 Unemployment at a 10 year low yet people are struggling with stagnant wages.

In a nation with the most powerful economic engine on the planet, the official rate of unemployment has dropped to a ten year low of 4.4%. And yet tens of millions of families in the United States are struggling, living pay-check to paycheck and saving little or nothing. The apparent reason is " stagnant wages" that have barely kept up with inflation. Question - why can't workers in this country make enough to actually prosper?

Panelists: Jared Woodfill - Conservative Republicans of Texas, Nyanza Moore - Houston attorney and progressive commentator, Tony Diaz - Chicano activist and educator, Michael Kubosh - Houston City Council, Ennie Hickman - nationally known speaker and Catholic missionary, Craig Jackson - Texas Southern University Professor at the Thurgood Marshall School of Law.