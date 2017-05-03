What's Your Point? May 3, 2017 Police and community

Posted:May 03 2017 11:10PM CDT

Updated:May 03 2017 11:10PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX26) - What's Your Point host Greg Groogan leads panelists:  Jared Woodfil, Conservative Republicans of Texas; Nyanza Moore,Progressive Commentator and Attorney;  Tony Diaz, Chicano Activist and Educator; Marcus Davis, Host Sunday Morning Live Magic 102; Steve Toth, Congressional Candidate, Jessica Colon, Republican Strategist;  in a discussion about recent court cases have found police officers guilty. What if anything do these cases tell us about where we've come as a nation since Ferguson? 

 

This one gets heated.


