What's Your Point? May 3, 2017 Police and community

- What's Your Point host Greg Groogan leads panelists: Jared Woodfil, Conservative Republicans of Texas; Nyanza Moore,Progressive Commentator and Attorney; Tony Diaz, Chicano Activist and Educator; Marcus Davis, Host Sunday Morning Live Magic 102; Steve Toth, Congressional Candidate, Jessica Colon, Republican Strategist; in a discussion about recent court cases have found police officers guilty. What if anything do these cases tell us about where we've come as a nation since Ferguson?

This one gets heated.